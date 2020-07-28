Mercedes-Benz Announces the T-Class, Arrives in 2022 as Compact City Van

The German automaker is well known for both its luxury passenger cars and prodigious commercial-vehicle implication. The Actros or Sprinter designations are household names in the latter, just like the C-, E-, or S-Class models have become staples of their respective premium segments. Now the company wants to bridge the gap even further in the van department.
Mercedes-Benz is talking about the V-Class midsize models so we can have a starting-point reference, but we already have a potential question – what will happen to the Citan once the new T-Class arrives in 2022? No worries because the former will survive as a commercially oriented solution, so we can turn on the provided details for the T-Class in the meantime.
Both models will be developed in cooperation with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, so all mysteries are solved, for now. The carmaker has revealed their new T-Class will become a compact city van catering to the needs of families, users with an active lifestyle and those looking to use it for light work-related activities.
A small van architecture will underpin this new vehicle starting with the first half of 2022, the company putting an emphasis on the fact that we are dealing with a private-customer market focused model. It will be a totally new development – so we know Mercedes and the Alliance are starting from scratch, which is good news for the Renault Kangoo as well.
The three-pointed star brand is also promising a closer connection to Mercedes cars in terms of styling, safety, and connectivity. On the other hand, the new T-Class will be marketed as a vehicle that will “meet the needs of families and leisure-oriented people at an attractive price-value ratio.”
According to the available information, the T-Class will feature a classic van appearance with a sliding door on each side, and Mercedes-Benz is specifically referencing modern mobility solutions – such as passenger-transportation sharing services. Also, families and users with an active lifestyle will be greeted with lots of space and comfort, while the powertrain offer will have everything from conventional engines to a fully electric solution.
Both models will be developed in cooperation with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, so all mysteries are solved, for now. The carmaker has revealed their new T-Class will become a compact city van catering to the needs of families, users with an active lifestyle and those looking to use it for light work-related activities.
A small van architecture will underpin this new vehicle starting with the first half of 2022, the company putting an emphasis on the fact that we are dealing with a private-customer market focused model. It will be a totally new development – so we know Mercedes and the Alliance are starting from scratch, which is good news for the Renault Kangoo as well.
The three-pointed star brand is also promising a closer connection to Mercedes cars in terms of styling, safety, and connectivity. On the other hand, the new T-Class will be marketed as a vehicle that will “meet the needs of families and leisure-oriented people at an attractive price-value ratio.”
According to the available information, the T-Class will feature a classic van appearance with a sliding door on each side, and Mercedes-Benz is specifically referencing modern mobility solutions – such as passenger-transportation sharing services. Also, families and users with an active lifestyle will be greeted with lots of space and comfort, while the powertrain offer will have everything from conventional engines to a fully electric solution.