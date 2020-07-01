Gi FlyBike, the Impossibly Beautiful e-Bike That Turned Out to Be a Scam

Take an Off-Road Air Party With a Three-Door Vossen-Wheeled G-Wagen

If you’re a fan of superhero blockbusters done right, you’ll know that we are all eagerly waiting for the return of Gal Gadot’s impersonation of the Wonder Woman. The WW 1984 sequel to DC’s 2017 Wonder Woman and the ninth installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) should be another treat for us all. It's coming, hopefully without further delays, on October 22.And it’s the movie that I would see associated with this quirky previous-generation Mercedes G-Class , considering the old-school styling, tough as nails appearance and propensity for fashionable items such as the featured HF-3 Vossen Wheels set from the company’s Hybrid Forged Series.Although shown here in a 22-inch variation – the experts at Vossen say anyone can have them in 19, 20, 21, 22 & 24” versions – the three-door G-Class is ready and willing to get dirty. And even perform some fly-bys – just as Wonder Woman would on the battlefield. Ok, the nerdy stuff is getting in the way of a serious report.So, the HF-3 wheel – seen here in a Silver Polished hue – can be had from $549 apiece. And that’s about it, folks, in terms of actual – usable – information. The rest is up to our imagination. The G-Wagen is one of the world’s most customized and personalized off-road vehicle. And for good measure – Mercedes itself proposed numerous (sometimes scandalous) alternatives – from theV8 and V12 brutes to the G500 4x4 or the lavish Landaulet.

