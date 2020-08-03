autoevolution
Mercedes-AMG GT R by Carlex Design Is Fit for A Tattoo Artist

3 Aug 2020, 12:26 UTC ·
by
Wasn’t the original Mercedes-AMG GT R splendid?

Its 4.0-liter V8 bi-turbo mill delivered an astounding 577 hp at 6,250 rpm and 516 pound-feet (700Nm) of torque, making the GT R perfectly capable of accelerating from 0 to 62mph (0-100km/h) in no more than 3.6 seconds.

With a top speed of 198 mph (319 kph), this AMG earned its reputation as a ferocious road beast and, needless to say, it looks spectacular!

Now, imagine two GT R siblings. One of them went to university, got a white-collar office job and pursued a politically correct lifestyle. His brother dyed his hair green, got tattoos and said “You know what? I’m going to become a rockstar.”

The first would be the standard Mercedes-AMG GT R model, while the latter is none other than Carlex Design’s GT R Pro Tattoo Edition.

Carlex Design is a Polish studio that specializes in creating some of the most unique interior designs in the automotive industry. Looking at the Yachting and Steampunk Editions of Mercedes’ G63 AMG on the company’s Instagram or Facebook pages should give you a pretty good idea about their adventurous approach.

You’ll either love it or you’ll hate it, but we’ll have to at least give them credit for the sheer amount of imagination and originality that has been put into these designs!

In terms of technical specs, this one-of-a-kind GT R shares the original’s features on every level. As a design studio, Carlex doesn’t exactly venture as far as performance tuning, but focuses solely on crafting awe-inspiring interiors and impressive bodyworks.

On the exterior, we see no hint as to what might await us inside the GT R Pro Tattoo Edition. A brushed dark green finish complemented by matte black trimmings make it look like a fierce speed-chasing animal that just begs you to hit that acceleration pedal with confidence.

Sitting on custom rims with five sets of three spokes that somehow add to its fearsome appearance, Carlex Design’s GT R is one mean piece of machinery.

To understand why it’s called Pro Tattoo Edition, we’ll have to take a look at the interior. As soon as you open the doors, you’ll be sure to grasp the full essence of its name. A pattern consisting of winged skulls, roses and revolvers covers the seats’ cushions and backrests. It’s basically what you’d expect from a full-back tattoo, but in a damn car.

It’s like Ed Hardy or Kat Von D decided to try something new and began designing car interiors. The pattern continues onto the door panels and more subtly on GT R’s lower dashboard, while a combination of dark green and charcoal leather matches the vehicle’s exterior colors, making it come together as a whole.

Although many seem to think that Carlex Design tends to go a little too far with their (often insane) approach, I would say that’s exactly what sets them apart from other tuners or design studios, and there is undoubtedly a great deal of people who give them all the praise they deserve.

I’m sure there’s a tattoo enthusiast or Guns N' Roses fan out there that’d love to get their hands on the Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro Tattoo Edition!
