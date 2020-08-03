Mercedes-AMG GT R by Carlex Design Is Fit for A Tattoo Artist

Wasn’t the original Mercedes-AMG GT R splendid?
Its 4.0-liter V8 bi-turbo mill delivered an astounding 577 hp at 6,250 rpm and 516 pound-feet (700Nm) of torque, making the GT R perfectly capable of accelerating from 0 to 62mph (0-100km/h) in no more than 3.6 seconds.
With a top speed of 198 mph (319 kph), this AMG earned its reputation as a ferocious road beast and, needless to say, it looks spectacular!
Now, imagine two GT R siblings. One of them went to university, got a white-collar office job and pursued a politically correct lifestyle. His brother dyed his hair green, got tattoos and said “You know what? I’m going to become a rockstar.”
The first would be the standard Mercedes-AMG GT R model, while the latter is none other than Carlex Design’s GT R Pro Tattoo Edition.
Instagram or Facebook pages should give you a pretty good idea about their adventurous approach.
You’ll either love it or you’ll hate it, but we’ll have to at least give them credit for the sheer amount of imagination and originality that has been put into these designs!
In terms of technical specs, this one-of-a-kind GT R shares the original’s features on every level. As a design studio, Carlex doesn’t exactly venture as far as performance tuning, but focuses solely on crafting awe-inspiring interiors and impressive bodyworks.
Sitting on custom rims with five sets of three spokes that somehow add to its fearsome appearance, Carlex Design’s GT R is one mean piece of machinery.
To understand why it’s called Pro Tattoo Edition, we’ll have to take a look at the interior. As soon as you open the doors, you’ll be sure to grasp the full essence of its name. A pattern consisting of winged skulls, roses and revolvers covers the seats’ cushions and backrests. It’s basically what you’d expect from a full-back tattoo, but in a damn car.
Although many seem to think that Carlex Design tends to go a little too far with their (often insane) approach, I would say that’s exactly what sets them apart from other tuners or design studios, and there is undoubtedly a great deal of people who give them all the praise they deserve.
I’m sure there’s a tattoo enthusiast or Guns N' Roses fan out there that’d love to get their hands on the Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro Tattoo Edition!
