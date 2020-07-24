Mercedes-AMG GLS Coupe Rendering Shows Retro-Cool New Design Identity

The design of Mercedes-Benz and AMG models hasn't been in a better place for a long, long time. The revolution started with the third-gen A-Class (W176) back in 2013 has brought the Stuttgart-based company out of its styling drift and set it on a clear course ahead.
If there's one complaint you can throw at today's Mercedes-Benz lineup is that some models are way too similar to others. No one will mistake a GLE-Class for a Mercedes-AMG GT but deciding whether that sedan 30 yards away is a C-Class or an E-Class might pose more of a problem.
That's the trade-off for having a clear brand identity that you need to apply to every new model. However, it's definitely better to have beautiful cars that look somewhat similar to each other than a bunch of very individualized models that each look like crap. These might be two extreme scenarios, but the first one could be applied to the current Mercedes-Benz range.
You will struggle to think of one model that isn't at least passable. The first that comes to mind is the EQC and, guess what, it's the only one that tries desperately to be different. Unfortunately for Mercedes, its design isn't the biggest of its problems, though.
So, the Mercedes-Benz range doesn't need a redesign and is fine as it is. But what if the 2013 styling had took a different direction? What if the board had chosen a different design sketch? What if every model that followed looked completely different from the ones we've become so accustomed to in the meantime?
That's almost what this rendering from IC LUX feels like: a glimpse into an alternate universe where Mercedes-Benz models are still cool, but a different kind of cool. It's hard to describe the vibe we get from this "Mercedes-Benz AMG-Wagen Concept" - as the author calls it - what we do know is that it's a good one.
The lines are stronger, and yet the overall feel is that of a less aggressive vehicle (probably because of the slightly weepy expression of the front as well as the smaller grille and lower air intakes) to the AMG models we have over here. We like it, though, and the idea of a coupe version of the Mercedes-AMG GLS never came to us before seeing these renderings, but we're its fans now.
That split rear window, as well as the overall shape of the back, has luxury written all over it, which is what you would expect from a vehicle of this type. The indicators sitting on top of the front fenders are a clear nod to the classic G-Wagen, and while they don't really fit with the rest of the design, we'd have no trouble overlooking them.
It's a great effort altogether from IC LUX, and also their first one published on Behance. Hopefully, there will be many more to follow because they show great creativity and skill. In the meantime, we kindly ask anyone who knows how to open portals to other universes to please contact us.
