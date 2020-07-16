2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 Prototype Reveals Headlights and Taillights

autoevolution
Even though we are only about a month and a half from the official unveiling of the seventh generation Sonderklasse, Mercedes-Benz hasn’t jumped the boat when it comes to revealing too many design details of the car yet.
Sure, we pretty much know how the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will look thanks to a blurry security camera leak from a while ago, and most spy shots so far have managed to give us a clear look at its proportions.

So it happens today that we can finally see a clear view of its headlights and taillights thanks to these recent spy photos, which depict a pre-prototype only partially covered by a white tarp.

We have no idea how well the engine ‘breathes’ through that material, since every air intake seems to be covered, but it was probably a short drive anyway.

As you already know, the W223 S-Class will have a revolutionary interior, unlike any one of its predecessors, with a center touch screen display with haptic feedback taking over most of the knobs and buttons of old.

A new generation of the acclaimed MBUX infotainment system will take care of most things inside, with a combination of touch, language and gesture control being the only ways to control the plethora of high-tech features.

Form the range of unique novelties introduced by the future crème de la crème of Mercedes-Benz sedans we will also find an HD head-up display system with augmented reality for the navigation, making the driver feel as safe as in a video game driving through unknown areas.

On the technical side, it appears that at least some of the engine versions will be optionally paired with a revolutionary all-wheel steering system that can shorten the turning radius of the large sedan to that of a small hatchback.

Speaking of engines, an assortment of mild-hybrid, hybrid and plug-in hybrid options will be available, with inline-six, V8 and even four-cylinder architectures later in the production cycle. The V12 will live on but only on Mercedes-Maybach versions, with the AMGs being strictly powered by revamped versions of the 4.0-liter V8.
