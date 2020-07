2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 Prototype Reveals Headlights and Taillights

Sure, we pretty much know how the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will look thanks to a blurry security camera leak from a while ago, and most spy shots so far have managed to give us a clear look at its proportions So it happens today that we can finally see a clear view of its headlights and taillights thanks to these recent spy photos, which depict a pre-prototype only partially covered by a white tarp.We have no idea how well the engine ‘breathes’ through that material, since every air intake seems to be covered, but it was probably a short drive anyway.As you already know, the W223 S-Class will have a revolutionary interior , unlike any one of its predecessors, with a center touch screen display with haptic feedback taking over most of the knobs and buttons of old.A new generation of the acclaimed MBUX infotainment system will take care of most things inside, with a combination of touch, language and gesture control being the only ways to control the plethora of high-tech features.Form the range of unique novelties introduced by the future crème de la crème of Mercedes-Benz sedans we will also find an HD head-up display system with augmented reality for the navigation, making the driver feel as safe as in a video game driving through unknown areas.On the technical side, it appears that at least some of the engine versions will be optionally paired with a revolutionary all-wheel steering system that can shorten the turning radius of the large sedan to that of a small hatchback.Speaking of engines, an assortment of mild-hybrid, hybrid and plug-in hybrid options will be available, with inline-six, V8 and even four-cylinder architectures later in the production cycle. The V12 will live on but only on Mercedes-Maybach versions, with the AMGs being strictly powered by revamped versions of the 4.0-liter V8.