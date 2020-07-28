2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe and Roadster Get a Power Boost, Coming This November

Without a doubt the hottest news from the Mercedes-AMG front this month is the introduction of the GT Black Series. Shown as the most powerful Black Series model ever about a week ago, the 730 hp monster is certainly the talk of the hour. But the Germans have not forgotten about the rest of the GT line.
Mercedes said on Tuesday (July 28) that the refreshed variant of the GT in coupe and roadster guises are available to order, and deliveries are expected to begin in November 2020. Priced from 119,000 euros and 130,000 euros ($140,000 - $153,000), respectively, both come with their fair share of changes.
The most important one is an increase in power. AMG refined the powerplant that animates the model and raised the output by a significant 54 hp, bringing the max to 530 hp.
Buyers going for the new GT this year would also get the AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension with adaptive damping adjustment, the electronic locking differential on the rear axle, the AMG high-performance composite braking system and brake callipers painted in red, all as standard from now on.
Of course, the above prices are the starting ones, as there’s a long list of options that would bring the value even higher. They include a lithium-ion starter battery, the "RACE" drive program, the AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package, and even rear-axle steering.
The highlight of the range is the availability of the Night Edition package. On the outside, it brings things like black brake calipers and radiator grille, 19-inch matt black Y-spoke wheels on the front plus 20-inch wheels on the rear, and a carbon-fiber roof, among others.
Inside, the special appointments include black steering wheel spokes and shift paddles, Nappa in black with diamond quilting and black topstitching, and black piano lacquer trim elements.
As a side note, the launch of these new models will result in the discontinuation of the coupe and roadster variants of the AMG GT S.
