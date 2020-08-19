Mercedes-AMG G 63 Drag Races A 45 S, Decimation Follows

5 Blue Is the New Black for the S63 AMG Coupe Diamond Edition, says Mansory

Drag racing is all fun and games until somebody lines up a hatchback against Kim Kardashian's favorite truck. But don't worry, as both are hardcore AMG models, namely the G 63 and A 45 S. 3 photos



Whenever you're dealing with a drag race such as this, you've got to leave all your expectations at the door. Hyper hatchbacks and performance SUVs have completely different ways of producing power and putting it down. From when the flag drops to the finish line, anything can happen.Let's start our examination with the AMG A 45 S. That's the yellow car, in case you didn't know. We mention this because Kim Kardashian and the rest of America never got the chance to see this pocket rocket... and they wouldn't buy one anyway.It's a shame since this is the most powerful compact on the planet with a 2-liter turbo that would make Evo owner green with envy. It produces 415 hp (421 PS) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque, which is supposedly enough to put this babyat 60mph in 3.7 seconds. Yes, a hatchback that's faster than many Porsches.Meanwhile, the G 63 has been available for a couple of years with the same 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. It's supposed to deliver 577 horsepower (585 PS) for a 0-60mph sprint time of 4.3 seconds. Obviously, both haveand auto gearboxes, but the technology is different. And while the new G-Class lost some weight, there's still a huge gap in that department.So, based just on what we've told you thus far, what do you think is going to happen? Probably that the A 45 rockets off the line for a commanding lead. Well, the first race has a little surprise in store. "If someone's napping, this thing (the G 63) is gonna destroy them," Mat Watson from Carwow points out. During the second race, the hatch manages to win, but still doesn't pull ahead from the launch.