Toyota GR Yaris Receives a Bonkers Widebody Kit from Tra-Kyoto

More on this:

1 Pandem C8 Corvette Widebody Is Here, Looks Like a Full-Size Toy Car

2 Modern Ferrari 288 GTO Rendered With Widebody Kit and LED Lights

3 Porsche 928 "Mighty Mouse" Widebody Looks Like a Downforce Monster

4 You Have to Go to Japan If you Crave a Toyota Yaris Cross With GR Looks