Toyota GR Yaris Receives a Bonkers Widebody Kit from Tra-Kyoto

Over the years, we’ve been stunned by countless body kits of all shapes and sizes. Some might treat your whip to a few visual refinements, improved aerodynamics or perhaps a bit of carbon fiber goodness here and there, while others will aim to bring about an outlandish transformation that is anything but subtle. This could mean anything from colossal wheels, muscular spoilers or ridiculously sized fenders – virtually anything that’ll make your ride look like it’s been taking steroids for the past year or so.
Needless to say, Tra-Kyoto's approach clearly tends towards the latter. Thanks to their mind-boggling projects, this Japanese firm earned a reputation as one of the world’s most ambitious aftermarket manufacturers, and no wonder!
These daredevils aren’t exactly your regular Joes when it comes to insane customization packages and otherworldly visual tweaks. To give you a better idea as to what they’re all about, we’ll be having a sneaky peek at the extensive surgical interventions they’ve performed on Toyota’s GR Yaris.
Before we dive in, I’ll have to point out the obvious and say that the GR Yaris is one real MVP, even in stock form. Basically, this nasty animal is a suitable vehicle for day-to-day driving on public roads, but will be more than happy to prove itself as a rally-ready mean machine, should you be feeling a little adventurous.
A six-speed manual transmission channels this sheer force to each and every one of GR Yaris’ wheels. Ultimately, Toyota’s untamed beast is honored with an astonishing 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of just 5.2 seconds, while its top speed is rated at no less than 143 mph (230 kph). For a tiny 1.6-liter engine, these statistics are absolutely mind-blowing!
As a result, it only makes sense that a renowned tuner like Tra-Kyoto (known as Pandem on the U.S. market) would eventually bless this super-Yaris with a healthy dose of widebody madness. By removing the lower grille, they completely exposed the car’s intercooler, which appears to be a lot larger than its standard counterpart.
At the back, Tra-Kyoto continues this ‘bigger is better’ trend by equipping a truly humungous spoiler for additional downforce. It is joined by a custom rear bumper that houses a couple of large outlets, complementing the intakes found on the opposite side. Last but not least, the firm incorporated a robust roll cage inside the cabin to keep its occupants safe, while they’re busy having the time of their lives on the track.
I’ll conclude by saying that Tra-Kyoto's ruthless monster is, by far, one of the raddest, baddest and most rugged GRs I’ve ever come across. In fact, I’d strongly encourage that you head over to the firm’s Instagram or Facebook accounts to delight your eyesight with the rest of their incredible works of art!
