You Have to Go to Japan If you Crave a Toyota Yaris Cross With GR Looks

Because crossovers are all the rage now, Toyota is diligently enhancing its model family with Cross versions of some of its most popular models. But crossover looks do not necessarily veto some sporty enhancements, even if some are more focused on visuals rather than performance. The package needs to look good to sell, after all.
We are quite happy with Toyota giving aesthetic upgrades to some of its high-end models such as the Lexus LC convertible. But we are not so sure about little crossovers such as the recent Corolla Cross or its smaller Yaris Cross taking up the sporty attire.
Still, the company is giving users in Japan the power of choice when it comes to the latter, with the subcompact crossover being treated to a host of exterior and interior upgrades in Gazoo Racing colors. Looks are always subjective, but we have a feeling some fans might go for the rally racing styling because of the connection it shares with the WRC-totting GR Yaris. A small one, but it’s still there, nonetheless.
At least the upgrades are thorough, and the parts / accessories roster is large enough to satisfy most casual needs. Yes, the red racing mud covers are the best – and most hilarious, at the same time. Still, you can play with the online color configurator to get the best mix, the choice is there with two types of mud pads and no less than eight body shades.
After you are satisfied with the dye mix better think twice if it matches the newly available front bumper add-on, side door garnish, sporty-silver double-muffler, and, most of all the spectacular blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels. If not, better start all over again because those rims are definite keepers.
You can also go all out on your Yaris Cross and order everything, as the GR accessories catalogue also includes little details such as GR door stabilizers, GR door handle protectors, and even a front/back GR carbon number frame.
There are fewer items for interior customization, though, as in you’re only getting a GR sunshade and GR luggage mat. Well, here’s hoping that choice expands alongside with international availability... we’re secretly digging the stealth Blak Mica / Black mud flap combination!
