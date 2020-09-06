Pandem C8 Corvette Widebody Is Here, Looks Like a Full-Size Toy Car

5 Rapid Blue C8 Corvette HTC Looks Fabulous Showing Off Remote Roof Operation

Just a few days ago, we talked about the mad-from-the-factory rally homologation special that is the Toyota GR Yaris receiving a Pandem widebody kit (oh, and a 2JZ conversion). Well, it looks like Tra Kyoto, the Japanese developer behind the Pandem and the Rocket Bunny kits, is going all out these days, as the company has now presented a WB kit for the C8 Chevrolet Corvette. 6 photos



As far as the appearance goes, there are three main ways of approaching the midship 'Vette: try to take it upmarket, stick with its current status while adding aggression or, the path chosen for this kit, amplify its styling quirkiness to the point where this becomes a dominant feature and almost acts like a fetish.



At least to these eyes, the Pandem



Of course, the air suspension-delivered stance and the custom wheels rendered here also help with the said image of the Chevy halo car.



The details of the package haven't been released yet, but it looks like this includes the front spoiler, front and rear overfenders, side skirt extenders, as well as a rear apron addition. Oh, and let's not forget the (probably optional) rear wing, which uses the sort of elongated design we rarely see on mid-engined cars.



As far as the pricing matters go, if we use the 2020 Supra Pandem kit as a reference, the widebody pack should cost around $5,000, with the wing adding about $2,800 to that (keep in mind we still have to wait for the actual C8 numbers to be released by Tra Kyoto).



Meanwhile, the short video rendering at the bottom of the page delivers a complete view of the just-around-the-corner kit.



View this post on Instagram pandem C8 bodykit ψ(@∇´)ψ A post shared by Kei Miura (@trakyoto) on Sep 5, 2020 at 8:25am PDT

