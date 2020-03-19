R232 Mercedes-Benz SL Engine Options May Range From 43 Series to 73 e 4Matic+

Expected to launch as a 2021 model, the next generation of the SL-Class has the project code R232. Developed with know-how from Mercedes-AMG and the GT family, the upcoming generation of the sporty grand tourer is also expected to feature seating for four people as well as a soft top.
These changes are hardly Super-Leicht or Sport-Leicht, but then again, the three-pointed star has a bit of an ace up its sleeve. Like the GT 4-Door Coupe, the 73 series will extend to the SL with a twin-turbo V8, plug-in hybrid assistance, all-wheel drive, and close to 800 horsepower. Or more…
Mercedes-Fans has published a photograph of what appears to be the internal designations of the next generation’s powertrain options, starting with the SL 43 under the codename 232.450 for some reason or another. At the other end of the spectrum, the SL 73 e 4Matic+ is the king of the hill.
The 43 revolves around a V6 with 3.0 liters of displacement, and in the C 43 and GLC 43, this engine develops 385 horsepower. But you’d be wrong to believe that the SL will feature this antiquated mill. The 43 designation is likely to refer to the M256 inline-six engine, which serves as the entry-level option for the GT 4-Door Coupe, featuring 367 PS or 362 horsepower on deck.
Next up, we have the 53 4Matic+ and 53 e 4Matic without the plus suffix. “e” is Mercedes-Benz for hybrid, meaning that an e-motor should help the M256 engine develop a little more than 435 PS (429 HP).
Two more options are in the pipeline according to the German publication’s report, namely the SL 63 4Matic+ that will adopt the 4.0-liter V8 from the 63 series and GT family. The other powertrain is the SL 55 S 4Matic+, which is a bit baffling given that Mercedes never used this moniker.
The Stuttgart-based automaker may be developing a high-output version of the M256, though it remains to be seen how this option will compare to the 53 e in terms of horsepower and torque. On the other hand, it’s pretty clear the 55 S 4Matic+ will accelerate quicker than the mild-hybrid thanks to all-wheel-drive that can be switched to rear-wheel-drive for sideways hooning.
