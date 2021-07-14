All-New 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Interior Revealed With Fancy New Hyperanalogue Dash

We’ve been waiting to see more of the upcoming Mercedes-AMG SL and it would seem that good things do indeed come to those who sit around and await official press releases from one of the world’s largest carmakers.
Daimler has decided to treat us to a look inside the upcoming Mercedes-AMG SL, with its 2+2 layout, adjustable central display, high-quality materials and so-called “hyperanalogue” cockpit, boasting a fully digital instrument cluster, integrated into a three-dimensional visor.
Starting with the 2+2 seating configuration, we should note that the SL once again offers room for four, which it hasn’t done since 1989 with the R129 generation. This also means it can no longer be called a Roadster. According to the carmaker, the rear seats on the new Mercedes-AMG SL offer space for people up to 1.50 meters (4’9”) tall, or say a golf bag, for example.
The dashboard was designed as a sculptural wing and structured into an upper and lower section, seamlessly connected. That being said, it still features a driver-focused orientation, with the gauge cluster’s 12.3-inch screen not designed to be free-standing but rather integrated into a high-tech visor in order to prevent reflections caused by sunlight.
Moving on down to the center console, it houses two central turbine nozzles and the 11.9-inch touchscreen display in portrait format, which you can adjust electronically into a more vertical position to avoid reflections while driving with the top down. Powering the screen is Mercedes’ second-generation MBUX system, which comes with menu items such as ‘Performance’ or ‘Track Pace’, so as to emphasize the sporty character of the SL. Other highlights include the optional head-up display and the Ambient Light frames with 64 available colors.
The door panels meanwhile are said to develop fluidly from the instrument panel and feature decorative topstitching and sleek pull handles that mimic the design of the center console. Then you’ve got the Burmester loudspeakers in real metal, with a perforation pattern that also stands out visually.
As for the seats, they were designed to appear light and slim, featuring headrests that are integrated into the backrest and contribute to the sporty proportions of the seat itself.
“The interior of the new Mercedes-AMG SL pampers driver and passengers with sophisticated luxury. The new SL combines the highest levels of comfort and quality in its interior, coupled with just the right amount of sportiness. The high-quality combination of analogue world and state-of-the-art digital equipment makes one thing clear: the new SL is the rebirth of an icon for the modern era,” said Mercedes-AMG Board of Management Chairman, Philipp Schiemer.
