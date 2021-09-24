2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Scooped in Motion, Does That Sound Like a V8 to You?

5 Mercedes-Benz Confirms new AMG-Developed SL Roadster to be a 2+2, Porsche Rival

Several prototypes of the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL have been spied testing on the roads close to the Nurburgring and at the German racetrack. All of them featured the Panamericana grille and quad exhaust pipes, so we could be looking at the upcoming SL 63. 11 photos



If that is the case, then it will likely pack a twin-turbocharged V8 engine, as per the latest reports. But does it sound like a V8-powered machine to you? Actually, if you listen closely, you will hear a deep burble every now and then, so it appears that it will indeed feature an eight-banger under that long hood.Topping it in terms of power and performance could be the plug-in hybrid variant, perhaps getting the same powertrain as the AMG GT 63 E Performance . The super sedan has a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 and an electric motor mounted on the rear axle, which work together to deliver a combined 831 hp, for a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.9 seconds, and a 196 mph (315 kph) top speed. It can also drive on battery power for a little over 7 miles (12 km).The all-new Mercedes-SL lineup is expected to kick off with four-cylinder units, and six-pots might not be on the menu . The model will replace the current SL and AMG GT Roadster, and will share some nuts and bolts with the new-gen GT Coupe. Other novelties include the 2+2 seating layout and a fabric roof, as well as the integration of a new touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, and 3D head-up display.Mercedes-AMG has reportedly pushed back the introduction of the new SL to next year, so that it wouldn't eclipse the Munich Auto Show premieres, supposedly. Production could thus kick off in a few months, and the first units might arrive at dealers in the first half of 2022.