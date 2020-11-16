Carve Through Town on the Powerful and Fun Phantom E-skateboard

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Shows New Features at the Nurburgring

Beyond that, we can really see the new design language coming along here. It's like looking at an impossibly sporty version of the new S-Class, with soft curves wrapping around a Coke bottle body. We'd go as far as to call it "timeless." Main rivals will include the obvious Porsche 911 rivals, the BMW 8 Series, and the Tesla Roadster to some degree. Testing on the AMG SL-Class began early this year with a prototype that essentially looked like a chopped E 63 sedan. However, we now know that the car has its own platform which only has to be shared with the next-gen GT sports cars.The platform is called the Modular Sports Architecture (MSA) and will allow the SL-Class to be superior in almost every way to its predecessor. Speaking of which, the outgoing model has hardly been the talk of the town, not because people don't like roadsters in general, but due to a lack of credentials.Rumors say three or four engine options will be offered in the SL-Class. The base model is likely to have the 429 horsepower straight-six from the CLS 53 . Above that, Mercedes will offer a de-tuned 4.0-liter with about 520 horsepower, similar to how Jaguar now has the mid-range F-Pace 450.But this prototype appears to be the top-end SL 63, the one everybody will want. Its version of the twin-turbo 4.0L should have anywhere between 600 and 640 hp. It's not the true flagship, though. It's widely believed that Mercedes-will launch a new powertrain that combines a 201 hp electric motor with the V8 to deliver about 800 hp. It should debut in the AMG GT 4-door next year and will dominate the German car drag racing scene.Beyond that, we can really see the new design language coming along here. It's like looking at an impossibly sporty version of the new S-Class, with soft curves wrapping around a Coke bottle body. We'd go as far as to call it "timeless." Main rivals will include the obvious Porsche 911 rivals, the BMW 8 Series, and the Tesla Roadster to some degree.