You Can Easily Confuse the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55 for a Nightclub on Wheels

However, that wasn’t going to stop them from launching a new one, and handing over the development to Mercedes-AMG. Officially dubbed the Mercedes-AMG SL, the new generation debuted last fall, with new everything, from the construction, to the design, tech features, safety gear, and powertrains.
Even the top is brand-new, and it is a soft top, as they wanted to reduce the weight, and lower the center of gravity, which, in theory, improves handling. It can open or close in roughly 15 seconds, at up to 37 mph (60 kph), and is operated from the infotainment system, or by a switch on the center console. The car also has a 2+2 seating layout, and a bigger luggage area that can fit two golf bags when the roof is lowered.
It should be a peach on the go, as it has the AMG Active Ride Control with active and hydraulic anti-roll stabilization, albeit in the SL 63 flavor, which currently tops the range. It uses the ubiquitous twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, making 577 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. The lesser model is the SL 55, which also packs the same lump, albeit with 469 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm).
other novelties. The roadster was taken out for a short drive at night, and kept its top up, as it was raining.
Needless to say that it did not turn many heads, as there weren’t many people out, but it did infect the camera lens with its ambient lighting. I have to admit that I am a big fan of LED strips in the cabin, as long as they’re discreet. Nevertheless, there is nothing discreet about this one, hence the nightclub reference in the title, which, to be honest, can be used to describe all modern Mercs when it comes to this feature.
Other than that, the new SL looks like a well-sorted package, with a V8 engine up front, and all-wheel drive. However, since we haven’t driven it yet, and not many people have, it’s hard to label it as good, bad, or anything in between. Also, despite being shot from the driver’s point of view, the video that you are about to watch is hardly a review, but more like an ‘unboxing’ and first-impression in an unknown environment, as the man holding the wheel is German, and more familiar with the Autobahn than a Walmart parking lot, which is where he started off from.
Normally, we would have wrapped it up by telling you how much it costs in the United States, yet since Mercedes-AMG has yet to announce the pricing details, and on-sale date, it’s impossible to do so. Still, it shouldn’t be long until it starts arriving at dealers, considering that there are a few examples already in the country. But what’s your opinion on it? Is it a yay or a nay, and would you get it over an open-top Porsche 911?
