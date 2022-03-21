Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA Gets a New, More Aggressive Looking Face Thanks to CGI Wizardry

Alfa Romeo is in the middle of a metamorphosis of sorts, as a company. They are fully invested to become an EV-maker. In fact, much like DS, Lancia and Maserati, Alfa will also only unveil fully electric models from 2025 onwards.
In terms of visuals, it is perhaps too early to speculate as to what a brand-new generation Alfa Romeo Giulia might look like. However, if you’d like to picture the current car with a totally different front fascia, we certainly have you covered, thanks to this rendering by Kelsonik.
The render actually depicts the Giulia GTA version, but instead of its regular headlights and grille, it is now wearing a considerably more aggressive-looking front end, with Tonale-inspired headlights, a larger grille and even a new hood. The front bumper appears to be the same as before though.
Compared to the current model, you can see just how different the headlights are – much more angular and a little slimmer overall. You could argue that it gives the Giulia more attitude, as the new “face” helps the Italian sports sedan project a menacing gaze, so to speak.
Again, all this is accentuated by the artist using a GTA-spec model instead of a regular Giulia, or even a “regular” Giulia Quadrifoglio.
The GTA was introduced alongside the GTAm back in 2020 for a limited production run of 500 units. Both variants were developed to celebrate the brand’s 110th anniversary.
Powering the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA is a 2.9-liter V6 bi-turbo engine but upgraded to 533 hp (540 ps). With launch control, it can get you from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.6 seconds. As for its visuals, you’ll find a QV front splitter, Sauber aerokit side skirts, an enhanced rear spoiler, 20-inch alloy wheels, Sparco seats, an Alcantara-wrapped cabin and an Akrapovic exhaust system.
The render actually depicts the Giulia GTA version, but instead of its regular headlights and grille, it is now wearing a considerably more aggressive-looking front end, with Tonale-inspired headlights, a larger grille and even a new hood. The front bumper appears to be the same as before though.
Compared to the current model, you can see just how different the headlights are – much more angular and a little slimmer overall. You could argue that it gives the Giulia more attitude, as the new “face” helps the Italian sports sedan project a menacing gaze, so to speak.
Again, all this is accentuated by the artist using a GTA-spec model instead of a regular Giulia, or even a “regular” Giulia Quadrifoglio.
The GTA was introduced alongside the GTAm back in 2020 for a limited production run of 500 units. Both variants were developed to celebrate the brand’s 110th anniversary.
Powering the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA is a 2.9-liter V6 bi-turbo engine but upgraded to 533 hp (540 ps). With launch control, it can get you from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.6 seconds. As for its visuals, you’ll find a QV front splitter, Sauber aerokit side skirts, an enhanced rear spoiler, 20-inch alloy wheels, Sparco seats, an Alcantara-wrapped cabin and an Akrapovic exhaust system.