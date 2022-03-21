Ford Recalls 78,000 Edge Crossovers to Rectify Software Error

Manufactured in Oakville alongside the Nautilus, the Ford Edge will be discontinued after the 2023 model year because the Dearborn-based manufacturer has big electrification plans. In the meantime, FoMoCo has announced a recall of the 2021 to 2022 Edge over a software issue that causes the backup camera to display a blank or distorted image.
This problem was brought to the carmaker’s attention in January 2022. The Critical Concern Review Group immediately started an investigation. They discovered a randomly occurring issue caused by the SYNC 4 infotainment system, prompting a statistical analysis to determine the occurrence rate.
FoMoCo received the very first warranty claim for this condition on February 24th. The tally ballooned to 404 warranty claims on March 4th, the day the Field Review Committee approved a field action. Happily for everyone, the automaker isn’t aware of any accidents or injuries thus far.
When the analog video decoder chip in the SYNC 4 infotainment system attempts to exit low power mode, the reset timers are not activated as per the Ford Motor Company. That causes color information to be incorrectly decoded, resulting in the aforementioned issues with the image display.
The remedy for this problem comes in the guise of an over-the-air update. Owners may also take their cars to the nearest dealership for a wired update. Customers who paid out of their own pockets for a remedy prior to this recall’s announcement are eligible for reimbursement until May 13th as per documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Based on production records, the affected population of Edge crossovers was manufactured in Oakville from August 14th, 2020 to February 7th, 2022.
Offered exclusively with all-wheel drive at press time, the 2022 Ford Edge slots above the $33,745 Explorer at $36,145 excluding destination charge although the Explorer is the better choice. A twin-scroll turbo 2.0-liter engine opens the list of powertrain options. At the very top of the lineup, a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 belts out 335 ponies and 380 pound-feet (515 Nm).
