Lincoln Nautilus Will Go Down After Its Ford Edge Brother After the 2023 Model Year

We already knew the next-generation Ford Edge was a big no due to uncertainties at Ford's Oakville Assembly Plant in Canada. Fortunately, Ford and Canadian unions came to an agreement and the plant was saved, but this could not be said about the cars currently in production. The Nautilus nameplate will end its short history, as the plant will produce electric vehicles only starting 2025.
Ford only recently rebranded Lincoln MKX as the Nautilus, but the new nameplate proved ill-fated for the mid-sized luxury crossover. After learning that the Ford Edge will be discontinued, now we know the Lincoln Nautilus will share its destiny. This will happen because Ford aims to go electric and the plant in Canada will only produce EVs after retooling. This means there’s no place for the Nautilus/Edge duo unless they’ll be resurrected as electric vehicles.
In another news, Ford has announced two similarly sized electric vehicles will enter production at its Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan. This suggests the Canadians will not produce the successor to Edge/Nautilus after all. We’ll have to wait and see what plans Ford has prepared for the Oakville plant.
The Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus were the last models in production there, after the Ford Flex and Lincoln MKT were discontinued back in 2019. Retooling is scheduled to begin in 2024, with the first electric model planned to roll off the assembly line one year later. A second model will follow suit in 2028, as Lincoln aims to be an all-electrified brand from 2030.
Lincoln Nautilus’s sales increased slightly in 2021 (24,443 units) following a disastrous 2020 (22,742 units), but are still a far cry from the results in 2019 when Lincoln sold 31,711 units. The car received a comprehensive interior refresh for the 2021 model year with a new Flight theme prepared for the 2022 model year.
