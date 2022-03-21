2024 Maserati Grecale Folgore Spied for the First Time, Batteries Make It Low

Maserati is set to officially unveil the Grecale this week, tomorrow to be specific, but the Grecale in the photo gallery is not the one that the Trident brand will reveal. Instead, we have the first spy shots of the upcoming Grecale Folgore EV, which is the all-electric version of the Grecale.
The example in question was spotted while testing near the Arctic Circle. Maserati was kind enough to write Folgore on the camouflage, just to be clear that its engineers were testing an all-electric prototype, not just a Grecale, as they previously did. It’s as if they wanted us to see this prototype and write about it. Let’s call that a coincidence and move on.
The first thing that will help cement the fact that the prototype is a Grecale Folgore is the modified front bumper. Its ICE sibling has large air intakes in the front, but the EV does not need that many vents.
Another change, but a bit more delicate, is the lower ground clearance, which is due to a battery that is integrated into the floor and lowers the entire vehicle all-round.
The all-electric Grecale has its charging plug positioned in the place of the fuel filler cap on the regular Grecale models. The latter is set to be unveiled tomorrow, March 22, 2022. The all-electric Grecale is set to be launched in 2023 or 2024, though.
In case you were wondering about other Maserati models, well, it is no longer a secret that all the Trident-badged vehicles will have an all-electric variant by 2025. By 2030, which is just seven years and eight months away, the entire Maserati range will be composed of electric vehicles.
The ICE-powered Grecale has repeatedly been delayed, but hopefully, the Italian brand has gotten everything in check for the EV model to be ready on time. It will slot nicely in the range and it might compete with the Porsche Macan EV, among other luxury SUVs with all-electric variants.
