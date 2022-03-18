All Maserati Models Will Feature Fully Electric Versions by 2025, Range 100% EV by 2030

It’s official. Maserati is embracing electrification to the fullest, across its entire product range, and even though this brand has made a name for itself by making buyers fall in love with its internal combustion engines, all of its models will feature a 100% electric version as soon as 2025.
Furthermore, the carmaker’s entire range will be battery electric by 2030, in accordance with Stellantis’ “Dare Forward 2030” strategic plan. According to Maserati, all new models will be developed, engineered and produced in Italy, mixing electric powertrains with the brand’s high-performance DNA.
The new GranTurismo will be their first-ever fully electric car. It’s scheduled to arrive in dealerships next year, featuring cutting-edge technical solutions derived from Formula E. At the same time, the all-new Grecale SUV will also feature a battery electric variant, which we can expect in 2023 as well.
Before 2025, the MC20 supercar, a new Quattroporte luxury sedan and an all-new Levante will go about completing the carmaker’s EV range.
What’s interesting is that there is no mention of the Ghibli in Maserati’s official future plans, so feel free to read between the lines. It's now likely that the 2023 model year car will be the last we’ll ever see of the Ghibli, which is a bit of a shame, really.
However, keeping it around might also be redundant, if the all-new Quattroporte EV can somehow bridge that gap between full and mid-size luxury sedans.
As for sales, we should note that Maserati is currently Stellantis’ only true premium/luxury brand (sorry, DS), and that things are starting to good on the business side. For example, the company’s global market share has gone up to 2.4% - specifically at 2.9% and 2.7% in North America and China, respectively.
Compared to 2020, Maserati recorded a 41% sales growth last year, with a total of 24,269 vehicles delivered to buyers worldwide.
