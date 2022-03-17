2022 Maserati Grecale Has Countless Mouse Clicks to Thank for Going Commando

Maserati is getting ready to expand its crossover family with a second model, which will sit under the Levante. It’s called the Grecale, and will officially premiere next week, unless the unthinkable happens and the Trident brand decides to put a pin in that plan again.
The unveiling date is scheduled for Tuesday, March 22, and from the multitude of teasers and spy shots, we have a pretty clear picture of what to expect in the design department. On a related note, so does kelsonik, who took one of the images dropped by Maserati last month, and rearranged its pixels.
Previewing the 2022 Grecale, the digital illustration portrays it with no camouflage whatsoever. Thus, the entire front end, with the typical corporate grille bedecked by the Trident logo, headlamps that sort of remind us of the Ford Puma, and bumper with two side air intakes, flanking the wider center one, is more visible than ever. The model has wide hips, a slightly sloping roofline behind the B pillars, and retains the original wheels that spin around the red brake calipers.
In case you forgot, the Grecale is built around the Giorgio platform, shared with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia. It should launch with four- and six-bangers, with mild-hybrid assistance, some of which might be shared with its high-riding cousin. Sitting at the top of the range in terms of pricing and performance will be Trofeo variant, which will be marketed alongside the GT and Modena. A V8 appears to be out of the question, as Maserati is supposedly not interested in giving it such a thirsty lump.
In all likelihood, the company’s most affordable crossover will start arriving at dealers in the coming months, and when it does, it will take on the German establishment by rivaling the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, and BMW X3. It will also take a swing at the Porsche Macan and Jaguar E-Pace.
