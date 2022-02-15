autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Land Rover Month  
Car reviews:
 

Maserati's 2022 Grecale SUV Hits the Road, Full Reveal Coming Soon

Home > News > Car Profile
15 Feb 2022, 13:59 UTC ·
The Italian carmaker reminds us in a simple, yet stylish way that its new SUV – the 2022 Grecale – will be joining the Trident’s ranks soon. Will it be just a pricier Stelvio? That’ll remain to be seen. For now, here’s what’s going on.
New 2022 Maserati Grecale 7 photos
2022 Maserati Grecale Reveals More Shape before launch2022 Maserati Grecale Reveals More Shape before launch2022 Maserati Grecale Reveals More Shape before launch2022 Maserati Grecale Reveals More Shape before launch2022 Maserati Grecale Reveals More Shape before launch2022 Maserati Grecale Reveals More Shape before launch
With Marvin Gaye vibes fully on, today we received a new press announcement from Maserati – a name so Italian it instantly makes you think about being late to meetings and talking with your hands.

The carmaker calls it “The Everyday Exceptional,” which hints at a vehicle that’s meant for everything besides off-road use. Shoppers and city-dwellers get ready! Maserati says it prepared the 2022 Grecale just in the right way so the company can officially inaugurate the crossover segment in its lineup. That being said, we’re expecting something if not great, at least good.

What at first seemed like a very colorful press release (attached down below), ended up as a redacted info package that attracted our curiosity even more. There’s no clear data in what Maserati sent us, but we sure got a lot of promises like: it has superior performance, it handles very well, it’s spacious and versatile, has some more legroom than competition, boasts some interesting power numbers and will also come as a fully electric vehicle sometime soon. And, you know it, passion is involved too!

Maserati confirmed that the choice of engines will include a hybrid, but we’re more interested in what “the immersive acoustic experience” might be. It can’t be a V8, can it? We might have to do just with the twin-turbo V6.

We’ve already seen more than enough spy photos of the new Grecale interior and exterior. That’s a good thing. It seems like the manufacturer tested the hell out of this vehicle.

So, ciao for now. We’ll soon meet with the 2022 Maserati Grecale. Then we can tell you everything and talk more about it.
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

 Download attachment: 2022 Maserati Grecale Press Info (PDF)

maserati grecale 2022 Maserati Grecale
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories