2022 Maserati Grecale Crossover Coming as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio's Pricier Cousin

There is definitely no shortage of Maserati Grecale spy shots, as the crossover has been spotted numerous times in various environments, even when it had a close encounter of the third kind with a pole a couple of months ago.
The latest scoops came from Europe’s frozen north, where our man with the cam spotted a prototype standing still, taking two shots of the interior too. Unfortunately (for us), the engineers did not forget to cover the entire dashboard.
Thus, the only things visible are the red leather upholstery wrapped around the seats that feature extra side bolstering, center console, and door cards, or the ones on the driver’s side anyway, as on the opposite side, it has brown leather. Carbon fiber trim, a few aluminum accents, two cup holders in front of the armrest, and a three-spoke steering wheel that looks suspiciously similar to the one of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio are also visible.
On the outside, the prototype is dressed in blue camouflage, featuring even more stickers around the lighting units at both ends. It also has big tailpipes and cross-drilled rotors with red calipers, so we could be looking at the Trofeo variant, which should top the family in terms of power, performance, and pricing.
Sitting under the Levante in Maserati’s lineup, the Grecale is based on the Giorgio platform of the Stelvio and Giulia, and will gun for the likes of the BMW X3, Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Porsche Macan, and Jaguar E-Pace. It will likely share some powertrains with its cousin from Alfa Romeo, and while we don’t know yet, which ones will be adopted, it might make do without a V8. Mild-hybrids and even a battery-electric derivative could join the usual ICE family, perhaps a few months after the big unveiling set to take place this spring.
