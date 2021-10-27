Maserati Grecale Prototype Thinks It’s a Mustang, Crashes Into a Pole in Italy

Over the years, we have seen our fair share of prototypes being involved in accidents. Nonetheless, while most of those crashes occurred at the track, this Maserati Grecale has had its face rearranged in the middle of a town.
Dressed in heavy camouflage, the test car reportedly collided with a Ford at the Piazza Polonia in Turin, Italy, over the weekend, Repubblica reports, before stopping into a pole. Photos of the aftermath posted on Instagram by Wilcoblok show the Grecale prototype with a mashed-up face, though on a more positive note, it appears that no one was injured in the accident.
The Trident brand was supposed to introduce the Grecale on November 16, yet the global chip shortage has put a pin in that plan. As a result, the Italian automaker has announced that the unveiling of the premium compact crossover was pushed back to next spring, leaving enough time for the people involved in the development process to make sure that everything works as it should.
With the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Audi Q5, Jaguar E-Pace, and Porsche Macan in its sights, the 2022 Maserati Grecale will be positioned under the Levante in the brand’s lineup. It will be built around the Giorgio platform of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, and Giulia, and will share some of its high-riding cousin’s powertrains.
The exact units that will make their way under the hood of the Grecale are yet unknown, but they probably won’t include a V8, as it has been reported that Maserati is dropping the Ferrari-derived eight-banger. In all likelihood, mild-hybrid technology will be part of the offering, helping keep the carbon dioxide emissions in check. Furthermore, a zero-emission model is understood to be in development as well and should launch not long after the ICE-powered variants premiere in a few months.
