These Are the Oldest Car Dealerships in America

4 2022 Maserati Grecale SUV Teased Again, Looks Similar to the Alfa Romeo Stelvio

2 2022 Maserati Grecale Gearing Up for Debut As Brand’s Most Affordable Crossover

1 Maserati Grecale Debut Postponed To Spring of 2022 Due to Global Chip Shortage

More on this:

2022 Maserati Grecale Spied in the Open Looking Like a Fancy Ford Puma

Even though the global chip shortage has postponed the unveiling of the Grecale to next spring, Maserati continues testing its smallest high-rider yet. The latest spy video that has made its way to the World Wide Web shows a heavily camouflaged prototype of the vehicle on the road. 6 photos



Our



Speaking of the engine lineup, the Grecale won’t pack an eight-banger under the hood, as Maserati is dropping the V8 that has close ties to Ferrari. Four-pots should be part of the offering, albeit with mild-hybrid technology in all likelihood. Since the Trident brand’s premium compact crossover will remain on sale for the better part of the decade, a battery-electric model is believed to be in the pipeline too.



In order to keep the development and production costs low, the



Looking like a bigger and more upscale Ford Puma, dressed in a fancy Italian suit, the 2022 Maserati Grecale will slot under the Levante. It will challenge the likes of the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Porsche Macan, Jaguar E-Pace, and its Alfa Romeo cousin, the Stelvio.Our previous sighting revolved around a more aggressive looking variant, with bigger exhaust pipes, beefy brakes with drilled rotors and red calipers, and a few other tweaks, and these are not present on this scooped prototype. As a result, that one was believed to be the rumored Trofeo variant, which is understood to use an engine derived from twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 of the Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio family.Speaking of the engine lineup, the Grecale won’t pack an eight-banger under the hood, as Maserati is dropping the V8 that has close ties to Ferrari. Four-pots should be part of the offering, albeit with mild-hybrid technology in all likelihood. Since the Trident brand’s premium compact crossover will remain on sale for the better part of the decade, a battery-electric model is believed to be in the pipeline too.In order to keep the development and production costs low, the Maserati Grecale will share most of its nuts and bolts with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. This will include the Giorgio platform, which is otherwise the foundation stone of the Giulia sports sedan too, and several powertrains. Full details surrounding the oily bits will be announced in due course, and since the model is still a few months away from being shown, the automaker has enough time to make sure that everything works accordingly.