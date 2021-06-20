Maserati Grecale Is a Stylish European SUV in Accurate Rendering

The Maserati Levante may not have the features of a Mercedes or the interior design of an Audi. But it's been successful enough for the Italians to develop a smaller version. Enter the Grecale, which slots at the bottom of the automaker's future car range.
The idea of a Maserati SUV seemed controversial at first, but that was before the Lamborghini Urus and the Bentley Bentayga. Nowadays, it's expected of every major company to offer a high-rider, and many of them also go pretty fast.
Like the Levante, the Grecale won't feel like anything else you've ever owned... unless you already have the Ghibli. The styling is also going to be quite interesting, based on these renderings.
Maserati is eager to launch the Grecale and released several teasers. Based on the camouflaged prototypes they showed, the Russian website Kolesa was able to create these renderings, which we believe are accurate depictions of the model.
The best way to describe this mini SUV is to say that it's a mix of European elements. For example, the front end has a Mercedes-like bumper with a grille that looks like it's frowning and deep-set side intakes. As for the headlights, these resemble the ones of the Ford Puma and the Jaguar E-Pace.
The rear is a bit more French. The trunk and soft hips remind us of the old DS4 hatchback. Of course, all these elements are designed to resemble the bigger Levante as well.
Technical details are a little more scarce, but the Grecale is believed to be based on the Giorgio platform, which sounds like the most Italian thing ever. The also underpins the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and should mean engines can and probably will be shared between them.
That means the 2.0-liter turbo and its 280 horsepower could play an important role, but a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 is also on the table. The 500+ hp output might explain why the Grecale prototype had so many exhaust tips (four).
Of course, the premium car market is geared heavily towards electrification. The Ghibli Hybrid launched last year will be joined by Maserati's first EV, based on the new GranTurismo. The Grecale is thus very likely to have a couple of hybrid or plug-in versions with a full-electric model also on the cards.
