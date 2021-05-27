2022 Maserati Grecale SUV Teased Again, Looks Similar to the Alfa Romeo Stelvio

After the late Sergio Marchionne decided to spin off the Prancing Horse of Maranello into an independent company, the Maserati brand started to stand out in the wrong way within Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. The House of the Trident has been hemorrhaging money for many years now, and it will continue to lose money until the end of 2022 at the very least.
Under the automaker’s 2022 roadmap, there are two ways out of this financial slump. For starters, Maserati will electrify every single nameplate in the lineup. We already have the Ghibli and Levante hybrids, but sooner rather than later, full-on EVs will enter the scene with tri-motor powertrains.
The only nameplate that wasn’t planned to receive full electrification is the Grecale, which used to be called D-UV in the automaker’s 2022 roadmap. Listed with hybrid/plug-in hybrid compatibility and Level 3 autonomy, the compact crossover wasn’t supposed to be offered as an EV because of its underpinnings. After the merger with Groupe PSA, Stellantis-owned Maserati said that an EV will eventually happen, probably at the end of next year.
Based on the Ferrari-developed Giorgio platform of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio crossover and Giulia sedan, the Porsche Macan competitor is to the Alfa Romeo Stelvio what the Lexus NX is to the Toyota RAV4. The upmarket crossover will take its mojo from turbocharged four- and six-cylinder mills, the range-topping version being the twin-turbocharged V6-engined Trofeo.
Teased once again with Stellantis chief executive officer Carlos Tavares behind the wheel, the Grecale is uncannily similar to the Stelvio from the side profile. Camouflaged from head to toe in vinyl wrap that says Grecale one too many times, the prototype that Carlos tested is riding on five-spoke wheels shod with Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric SUV tires. Designed to maximize grip, this compound isn’t on par with the Stelvio Quadrifoglio's Pirelli P-Zeros.
On that note, the Grecale will debut before year’s end as a 2022 model. Following an investment of 800 million euros ($975 million), series production will take place at the Cassino plant in Italy where the Stelvio is made.
