Maserati Grecale Debut Postponed To Spring of 2022 Due to Global Chip Shortage

Following months of industry-wide production issues because of a global shortage of semiconductors, yet another carmaker is being forced into suffering a setback, and a major one at that. The Grecale, Maserati’s answer to the Porsche Macan, won’t be unveiled to the public until next spring, as opposed to next month.
The global premiere of the Grecale was originally scheduled for November 16 of this year, but “problems that have caused interruptions in the supply chains for key components necessary to complete the car’s production process,” have proved too significant to overcome.
“In particular, due to the shortage of semiconductors, the quantity of production would not allow us to respond properly to the expected global demand,” added the Italian carmaker. “In fact, the new Grecale features ground-breaking content, particularly in the connectivity and human-machine interface areas.”
The press release then ends on a high note though, with a message claiming that the Grecale energy is not stopping (whatever that means), and that we should stay tuned from November 16 onwards.
Way to put a positive spin on a rather unfortunate turn of events. Just kidding, there is no positive spin here. This whole issue is quite substantial and major carmakers such as Skoda have already been forced to shut down production altogether. It’s no wonder Maserati didn’t replace the November 16 date with another fixed date. Saying spring allows for some maneuverability, should further issues arise – which is plausible at this point.
Once it finally does land in showrooms, the Grecale is expected to play a crucial role for the brand, while also giving the likes of the Porsche Macan a headache. As for what we can expect in terms of performance, the Italian brand is playing things very close to the chest. We do anticipate a range of turbocharged gasoline engines, as well as some form of hybrid technology.
