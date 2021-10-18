Tuned Bentley Flying Spur Is More Proof Mansory’s Getting Soft, ’Cause It’s Pretty

Mansory’s usual projects, like the Lamborghini Urus Venatus or that crazy expensive Ford GT Le Mansory, look like they belong between four padded walls. But not this Bentley Flying Spur, which came from the same company and it is actually quite appealing.
Shared on their social media pages, the British luxury sedan has a murdered-out look, with no shiny chrome accents at all.
In fact, pretty much everywhere you look, you will see the dark theme, whether it is on the new bumper, reworked grille, modified hood, apron with blades, aftermarket side skirts, rear diffuser, or ducktail spoiler, all of which make up the tuner’s body kit for the Flying Spur. Further decorating the exterior of the car are several Mansory logos, and it rides on a set of black Y-spoke wheels, which are apparently 22 inches in diameter.
A selection of white and black leather bedecks the cockpit, with contrast stitching and piping. A modified steering wheel is part of the makeover, and the tuner has left its signature on various parts, such as the seatbacks, headrests, and floor mats. Elsewhere, the car boasts everything required from one of the world’s ultimate luxury cruisers, from the ultra-high-end materials and rotating screen positioned in the middle of the dashboard, to the premium audio and rear seat entertainment system.
Not long ago, it was uncommon for Mansory to offer power boosts for their projects. However, the tables have turned, and the Flying Spur also gets more oomph. In fact, the tuner claims that it has 710 ps (700 hp / 522 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque to play with, which lets it hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.6 seconds, and a 340 kph (211 mph) top speed. The stock model is 0.1 seconds slower and tops out at 333 kph (207 mph), and its twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 produces 635 ps (626 hp / 467 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft).
