Maserati Teases New SUV Grecale, Will Focus on Dynamism and Practicality

The new model is expected to make its full debut early next year. The powertrains available from launch will include gasoline and diesel options, but an all-electric version is expected to be introduced at some point as well. In between those, a hybrid variant for the undecided will be offered as well. We're not sure what the "beat the iron while it's hot" idiom sounds like in Italian, but we're pretty sure they have something similar over there too. Not only that, but it's probably also written on the office wall of a high-ranking marketing official at Maserati, if these latest developments are anything to go by.Maserati isn't exactly the type of company that stays in the spotlight throughout the year. With a limited lineup and a limited customer base, there's no point for the trident brand to make too much noise. There's only so much you can say about a four-model range - sorry, make that five now that the MC20 is out It looks like it'll soon be six as the Italian company is showing us the Grecaleis nearly ready. It's the first time the project gets a name, and in case you're wondering what that weird-sounding word is all about, a quick Google search will reveal it's the name of a cold wind that blows in the northern part of the Mediterranean Sea.The information on the Grecale is limited at this point, with the very little we know at this point being it'll be built on the same Giorgio platform as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia models. That means it should be slightly smaller than the Levante , but Maserati should use other methods to keep the two from stepping on each other's toes.Pricing would be an option, which means the Grecale should dial down a little on the luxury and focus on other aspects such as handling and, why not, practicality. If Maserati wants to appeal to a larger section of the public as well as steal some Porsche Macan buyers, it'll have to come up with something pretty special.The new model is expected to make its full debut early next year. The powertrains available from launch will include gasoline and diesel options, but an all-electric version is expected to be introduced at some point as well. In between those, a hybrid variant for the undecided will be offered as well.