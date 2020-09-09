This is How the ‘My Other Car is a Maserati’ Crowd Rolls

We’ll probably never know why some people will always choose a certain car brand instead of another, but the question arguably becomes easier when said brands have a long history and are usually known for gorgeous, fast and expensive cars.
The used sports car market has ups and downs depending on the era, and the folks at Hagerty are in the business of knowing and even creating trends in this regard.
With the Maserati MC20 mid-engine sports car having been leaked earlier today, and on its way to be unveiled during a special event in Modena, Hagerty’s Valuation team has provided us with some buying trends and price guide values for older but well-known Maserati sports cars.
The team chose the Ferrari Enzo-based Maserati MC12, or the last mid-engine supercar wearing the Trident, and the compact Merak and Bora sports coupes, both of which being some of the most coveted and somewhat affordable older Maseratis.
The V12-powered MC12 was a limited-edition supercar that brought the Maserati name back in the high-performance spotlight. With only 50 road-legal units ever manufactured and a further dozen built exclusively for the track, the Maserati MC12 is one of the rarest supercars in recent decades, so it comes as no surprise that its owners are well off individuals.
Inside their garages, one could also find other rare supercars and hypercars, such as the Lamborghini Aventador, Spyker C8 Spyder, Bugatti Veyron, Porsche 959, Toyota 2000GT, Ferrari F50, and McLaren P1. Apparently, the MC12 is usually their only Maserati.
The Merak is a different breed altogether, with the 2+2 mid-engine sportscar being a symbol of 1970s Italian design, having been penned by Giorgetto Giugiaro. Maserati Merak owners usually also roll with cars like the Alfa Romeo Montreal, Ferrari 308 GTB, Lotus Elan, Lotus Europa, and the Citroen SM. In other words, wedge-designed cars from the 70s and 80s are definitely on their list.
Surprising for some, Maserati Bora owners usually own other Maseratis and haven’t jumped ship to the Trident, with their garages usually being filled with Mistrals or Ghiblis (the original ones, not the mid-size sedan from nowadays). That said, they also own Alfa Romeo Montreals, Alpine A110s or DeTomaso Mangustas.
