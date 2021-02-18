Meet the All-New Maserati Grecale SUV in First-Ever Official Images

We’ve seen our fair share of weird press releases from car manufacturers, and this one is definitely up there with the “best” of them. So, here’s what happened. Maserati recently began testing its new Grecale SUV in prototype form, sending it out to play just outside of the company’s plant on Viale Ciro Menotti in Modena.
Naturally, employees working at the facility noticed the new model and started taking pictures, which they later uploaded on their social media accounts, in a way forcing Maserati to go public with the images too, while also admitting that it was their own employees that started this whole process.
Anyway, this marks our very first look at the new model, which according to the company will be built at Cassino (Italy), with roughly €800 million ($966 million) to be invested in the production line.
The prototype was very well camouflaged, and the pictures are quite blurry, but we did our best to sharpen them up in order to see as many details as possible. Judging by its silhouette alone, we can tell you the Grecale already looks a heck of a lot more sporty than its larger sibling, the Levante.
It has muscular arches, fender-mounted headlights (like the Porsche Macan), a possibly smaller grille than the Levante, pillar-mounted mirrors (not on the doors), a quad exhaust setup, and a brand new rear light signature that may or may not span the entire width of the tailgate. It’s actually hard to tell, but the taillights are definitely a new design for Maserati.
As of right now, there has been no official confirmation with regards to possible powertrain options, but we expect it to boast gasoline, hybrid, and possibly even battery-electric units. What we can tell you is the Maserati Grecale will make its debut before the end of this year, as confirmed by the carmaker itself.
Ghibli and the Levante. That’s where the name Grecale comes from – it's a strong Mediterranean wind.
Now, we’d like to go back to that weird press release for a second because there’s no way that Maserati would have been happy about those images getting leaked. Also, it’s really strange that they decided to mention that part about its employees having leaked the images on their social media accounts.
Why would they say that? If not to sort of throw those individuals under the bus. At least that’s how it looks. Like we said, weird. Bad optics. We’ll attach the press release below so you can draw your own conclusions.
Anyway, this marks our very first look at the new model, which according to the company will be built at Cassino (Italy), with roughly €800 million ($966 million) to be invested in the production line.
The prototype was very well camouflaged, and the pictures are quite blurry, but we did our best to sharpen them up in order to see as many details as possible. Judging by its silhouette alone, we can tell you the Grecale already looks a heck of a lot more sporty than its larger sibling, the Levante.
It has muscular arches, fender-mounted headlights (like the Porsche Macan), a possibly smaller grille than the Levante, pillar-mounted mirrors (not on the doors), a quad exhaust setup, and a brand new rear light signature that may or may not span the entire width of the tailgate. It’s actually hard to tell, but the taillights are definitely a new design for Maserati.
As of right now, there has been no official confirmation with regards to possible powertrain options, but we expect it to boast gasoline, hybrid, and possibly even battery-electric units. What we can tell you is the Maserati Grecale will make its debut before the end of this year, as confirmed by the carmaker itself.
Ghibli and the Levante. That’s where the name Grecale comes from – it's a strong Mediterranean wind.
Now, we’d like to go back to that weird press release for a second because there’s no way that Maserati would have been happy about those images getting leaked. Also, it’s really strange that they decided to mention that part about its employees having leaked the images on their social media accounts.
Why would they say that? If not to sort of throw those individuals under the bus. At least that’s how it looks. Like we said, weird. Bad optics. We’ll attach the press release below so you can draw your own conclusions.