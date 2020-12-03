2022 Maserati GranTurismo Coupe, Grecale SUV Teased With Familiar Styling Cues

Maserati prepares for a rather busy 2021 because two all-new models are in the pipeline. As you already know from the headline, the House of the Trident is gearing up for the GranTurismo coupe and the Grecale SUV.
First and foremost, the GranTurismo is the oldest GT in the segment. The first example rolled off the assembly line in Modena 13 years ago, and in that period, a total of 28,805 units were produced. The GranCabriolet is a little rarer at 11,715 units, but fret not because the soft-top convertible will be replaced in 2022 when the next-gen Quattroporte is also due to arrive.
The Prancing Horse of Maranello will stop producing engines for Maserati in 2021, which is why the GranTurismo is expected to switch to a 3.0-liter V6, a 4.0-liter V8, or only one of those powerplants. Higher up the spectrum, an all-electric option promises supercar performance thanks to a three-motor setup. More to the point, 100 kph (62 mph) will take roughly two seconds and top speed is estimated at more than 300 kph (186 mph).
At the 3:40 mark of the following video, Maserati has also teased the side profile of the GranTurismo. Painted in red and looking as voluptuous as ever, the 2+2 grand tourer bears many similarities to the outgoing model. The same can be said about the exterior design of the Grecale sport utility vehicle, which is joined at the hip with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio.
The Grecale is supposed to bring the House of the Trident to a wholly new audience, slotting under the Levante in terms of pricing and footprint. According to the most recent product plan published by Maserati, the newcomer is due to receive an electric powertrain as well as Level 3 autonomy. The only problem with the latter claim is that European legislation doesn’t allow autonomous driving technologies higher than L2.
As far as internal combustion is concerned, you can bet a tenner that Maserati is going to offer a twin-turbo V6 in the compact luxury SUV. The Ferrari-derived engine utilized by Alfa Romeo comes to mind, but there’s a case to be made for the 3.0-liter Nettuno in the MC20 as well.
