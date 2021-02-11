Is Audi’s e-tron GT Just a Porsche Taycan With a Different (and Sexier) Body?

Elton John’s Maserati Quattroporte up for Grabs, Packs Melodious 4.2-Liter V8

Suppose you’re in the market for a celebrity-owned luxury saloon. In that case, you’ll be thrilled to hear that this 2005 Maserati Quattroporte once belonged to none other than Sir Elton John, and it’s getting auctioned off through an online medium between February 18 and 25. 24 photos



Whoever ends up with the winning bid shall also receive a bunch of goodies on the side, such as the official



“Sir Elton is a national treasure and a global superstar, who has impeccable taste when it comes to buying cars,” said The Market exec, Tristan Judge. “Indeed, the car is in excellent condition and has evidentially been treated like a celebrity itself over the years.”



This auctioneer is no stranger to celebrity-owned rides, having already sold a BMW 635CSi formerly owned by Sir Sean Connery, as well as David Beckham’s old



“This is a very special opportunity for worlds to collide for enthusiasts of both music and collectible cars, grabbing themselves a genuine piece of memorabilia,” added Judge. “The vehicle’s new owner will be able to enjoy the kind of luxury drive you can expect from a top of the range Italian beauty, as well as revel in the history this car has had in the hands of a music icon.”



This fifth-generation Quattroporte is powered by a



The car, finished in Verde green and complemented by a Cuoio biscuit interior with rosewood veneer, has already covered 28,493 miles (45,855 km) and should sell for an estimated £15,000 to £40,000 ($20,750-$55,330 at the current exchange rates).



