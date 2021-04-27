Twin-Turbo V6 Maserati Grecale Trofeo Prototype Looks Primed for Launch

The compact premium SUV segment is about to get heated up in 2022, when a lot of new entries and revamped older models will go head-to-head for supremacy, especially when it comes to driving pleasure and comfort.
The Porsche Macan will get its second facelift, followed by a new all-electric generation and the Mercedes-Benz GLC will also get an all-new replacement next year.
With that in mind, Maserati has been feeling a bit left out, which is why it’s currently working on its first ever compact crossover, which will be officially unveiled later this year.
Wearing the Grecale name, after a Mediterranean wind, the all-new model is set to go against the aforementioned German rivals with a touch of Italian flair.
Based on the same Giorgio platform as the Alfa Romeo Giulia and the Stelvio, the Maserati Grecale will essentially be a more high-class alternative to the Stelvio, with the Porsche Macan in its sights.
Its overall design language is likely to be similar to that of the Levante, in a much more compact package and probably with slightly less brightwork.
Most of the powertrains will be taken straight out of the Alfa Stelvio, with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 280 horsepower as the base model and the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 to be the motive power behind the Grecale Trofeo version, which is likely the one having been recently spotted in a Stellantis testing facility.
Maserati’s Nettuno V6 mill is apparently reserved only for the mid-engine MC20, although it shares quite a bit of components with the Ferrari-developed 2.9-liter that powers Alfa’s Quadrifoglio models.
Both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions will be available on the Grecale, with a plug-in hybrid set to be part of the lineup at one point as well.
There aren’t that many details available design wise, at least judging by the amount of camouflage on the latest prototype being spotted by spy photographers, but it’s probably safe to say the new Maserati SUV won’t be hard to look at.
