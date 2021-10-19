1941 Willys Americar Is a Stroked Hot Rod Blast From the Past

One has to be in a very special mindset to want to own a Willys Americar, but must also be in a special place, financially speaking, as these things do not come cheap. Because yes, these wonderful design beauties are still around today, most of the time hot-rodded to oblivion and appealing beyond words.
Made by the same company that gave us the initial Jeeps, military and civilian, the Americar was born back 1937 and was only on the market for five years. It boasted the lines of its age, with generous hips, big eyes, and curvy posterior but, with the war and all going on, it ended up not being appreciated as it should have.
Luckily, modern humans have a habit and a passion for digging up machines from the past and giving them new life for the sake of profit, so the few Americars that survived to this day come back to haunt the dreams of those wishing for one.
The latest one to surface is this 1941 example, listed on the lot of cars that will go under the Mecum hammer in early December in Kansas City.
Painted black, like most cars of its kind, it uses a 1957 HEMI engine stroked to 427ci (7.0-liter) and rocking a 671 blower with dual Holley Dominator carburetors, and a 3-speed automatic transmission.
Changes are not limited to what’s under the hood. Work on the Americar saw the addition of independent front suspension, a John's Industries 9 inch rear end, and staggered wheels, sized 18 and 20 inches front and rear.
The vehicle is part of the 33-vehicles strong Tommy Thompson Collection that is selling in bulk at the said event. It is going with no reserve, meaning it’s anybody’s guess as to how much it is going to sell for.
