Stellantis Won’t Pull DS Automobiles Out of China Despite Poor Sales

Despite disappointing sales, Stellantis will apparently keep DS Automobiles in China, according to brand exec Beatrice Foucher. In a recent interview, she told reporters that a new plan to boost sales is already in place and will be revealed early next year.
“Nothing is changing for DS at this point. The plan is to continue in China,” she stated.
After Stellantis was created, CEO Carlos Tavares promised to keep all the group’s 14 brands active, if each of them focuses on its strongest markets and segments. As far as DS is concerned, their sales have slumped to a record low in China, which is why something needs to be done, and quickly.
Part of this new plan, according to Autonews Europe, is for Stellantis to focus on fully-electric Opel vehicles while using one of the plants from its joint venture with GAC – which specializes in producing Jeep models. Meanwhile, DS (one of the Stellantis’ upmarket brands, like Alfa Romeo and Lancia) will launch a new passenger vehicle in 2024, featuring the group’s STLA Medium electric platform.
In China, customers can currently choose between three DS models, starting with the entry-level DS 3, followed by the DS 7 SUV and the DS 9 mid-size sedan. The latter two feel surprisingly premium, even compared to various German rivals. Also, both the DS 9 and the DS 3 are available with various forms of electrification.
The DS 9 can be had as a plug-in hybrid in E-TENSE form, while the DS 3 E-TENSE is fully electric thanks to a 50-kWh lithium-ion battery. It boasts a range of 200 miles (322 km) as per WLTP measurements, and you can recharge it completely in a minimum of 5 hours using a standard public terminal. Opt instead for a 100-kW rapid charger (if you have access to one), and you can charge the DS 3 E-TENSE to 100% in just 30 minutes.
