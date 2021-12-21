2022 Maserati Grecale Trofeo Spied, Will Be Revealed This Spring

Maserati planned to launch the Grecale back in November, but the global chip shortage made the Italians change their plans. Since October, Maserati asked us to stay tuned from November 16th onwards. We did, but no sign of the Grecale, as its launch was postponed for Spring 2022.
Fortunately, our spy photographers also stayed tuned, and they captured several Maserati Grecale prototypes. The latest is the one in the photo gallery, which was spotted while going through winter testing.
Earlier this month, we had a different Grecale prototype spotted, which was all red, but this one comes in blue. While Maserati is having a bit of fun with the Grecale-badged camouflage, the Italian company was testing various versions of its upcoming SUV.
For example, the prototype seen in the photo gallery is supposed to be the Grecale Trofeo, which should be the top-of-the-line version. You can observe that it is different from the exhaust, which looks production-ready and something worthy of the Trident badge.
Moreover, this is a performance-oriented model, so you should expect an exhaust such as the one featured on this prototype. In addition, you can also spot different brake calipers, which are painted red, but we think that does not compliment the body of the blue SUV that much.
Customers of the Maserati Grecale will be able to choose the color of their brake calipers, so at least they can have an SUV that will suit their taste. The Grecale is supposed to become the most affordable Maserati, so it will bring new customers to the Trident brand. It was named after a Mediterranean wind, so it follows the trends of the automotive industry – premium SUVs with sporty styling.
Maserati's newest product is set to rival the Porsche Macan and Jaguar's E-Pace. It will also compete with the more expensive versions of the BMW X3, Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and even the Volvo XC60. Those interested in Italian SUVs will also consider the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which has provided its Giorgio platform (or significant parts of it) for the creation of the Grecale.
