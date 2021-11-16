Maserati Grecale Prototypes Form Record-Breaking Trident Shot Worthy of Aquaman 2

Of course, we have no way of knowing how Jason Momoa (the actor portraying DC’s Aquaman) feels about this. He is, after all, busy tinkering with his collection of bikes and taking them out on funny-looking joyrides.
We are also not entirely sure if Poseidon would approve, either. Our view of the ancient gods has the old-school, traditional approach – where they potentially get mad at incessant delays. And Maserati is an expert in postponing stuff. Like its success, but – in this particular case – the Grecale SUV.
On November 16th, the day when “the energy does not stop (and) the Trident takes over the world,” instead of camouflaged Maserati Grecale prototypes, we should have seen the official global introduction of the SUV. At least that’s what the premium Italian automaker promised back in September.
Alas, in October the company cooked up another debut moment (spring 2022) because of the pesky global chip shortage. So, they must have hastily prepared for something else, and they did it so fast that prototypes even started acting up as Mustangs, crashing into poles at home in Italy.
Now we know what all the commotion was about. A “huge Trident (that) starts from the home of Maserati, runs through streets of the city of Milan and took shape” as an outline that was formed using 80 cars and span over 100 meters (328 feet) in length.
At least it seems they managed to produce enough prototypes with the semiconductors at hand. That’s because the brand declares it currently has more than 250 development prototypes spread across the world, from Japan and the United States to the United Arab Emirates and China, Finland, or Italy.
If they don’t postpone the official global introduction yet again, Maserati’s first-ever Grecale compact crossover SUV will “be unveiled to the world in 2022” in an event scheduled to take place at home in Milan, Italy. We don’t know if either Aquaman or Poseidon will be in attendance, though.
On November 16th, the day when “the energy does not stop (and) the Trident takes over the world,” instead of camouflaged Maserati Grecale prototypes, we should have seen the official global introduction of the SUV. At least that’s what the premium Italian automaker promised back in September.
Alas, in October the company cooked up another debut moment (spring 2022) because of the pesky global chip shortage. So, they must have hastily prepared for something else, and they did it so fast that prototypes even started acting up as Mustangs, crashing into poles at home in Italy.
Now we know what all the commotion was about. A “huge Trident (that) starts from the home of Maserati, runs through streets of the city of Milan and took shape” as an outline that was formed using 80 cars and span over 100 meters (328 feet) in length.
At least it seems they managed to produce enough prototypes with the semiconductors at hand. That’s because the brand declares it currently has more than 250 development prototypes spread across the world, from Japan and the United States to the United Arab Emirates and China, Finland, or Italy.
If they don’t postpone the official global introduction yet again, Maserati’s first-ever Grecale compact crossover SUV will “be unveiled to the world in 2022” in an event scheduled to take place at home in Milan, Italy. We don’t know if either Aquaman or Poseidon will be in attendance, though.