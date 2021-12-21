The 69 Ranger May Be the All-Around Snowmobile You Want for Any Winter Action

Whether you're an avid rider, just starting out, or using snowmobiles for utility purposes, Lynx, a brand of famed BRP, is one of the crews you need to research if you're thinking of buying a snowmobile. With machines built for world championship racing, mountainside utility, or just plain fun, this crew has a snowmobile or you.
One of their freshest machines is 69 Ranger, a snowmobile designed for all-around use. Best of all, two riders can enjoy this machine's capabilities.
To start things off, 69 Ranger is available as four different options, the simple Ranger, Limited, Alpine, and Snowcruiser. Best of all, each model is tuned for a specific use outside of its already general application.
However, this tuning also affects the price, and since you'll have to use a dealership to grab one of these puppies, prices may vary. Generally, you can expect to pay anywhere from 14,500 USD (12,847 EUR at current exchange rates) to over 17,000 USD (15,062 EUR at current exchange rates) or more if your dealer has deep pockets.
Since each of the four models would typically require an article of their own, I'll stick to features found in all models.
important aspect of 69 is the Radien-X frame, upon which everything sits. Not only does this frame platform feature "optimized" weight distribution, but it's tuned for comfort and overall dependability. To add more comfort and capability to your ride, Lynx brings an EasyRide rear suspension that allows for adjustments on the fly with no tools whatsoever.
Next, we can look at the Rotax 900 ACE and ACE Turbo engines used in these puppies. Depending on the model you choose, this four-stroke engine will crunch out 95 or 150 horsepower, all the while offering "great" fuel economy; there's no mention on the manufacturer's website of what that means exactly.
We can now look at the track and skis these puppies feature. Overall, each track features a nominal width of 600 mm (23.6 in) and is up to 3,968 mm (156.2 in) in length. All 69 machines feature a 38 mm (1.49 in) track profile height, except Alpine, which uses a 32 mm (1.26 in) studded Ice Ripper profile. For skis, Lynx is showing off the newest Blade DS+, long skis to help improve maneuverability, even in deep snow.
Now, a few other features set Lynx snowmobiles apart from other machines on the market, one of which is the LinQ accessory attachment system. This is a quick, easy-on, easy-off cargo solution that allows you to bring along an array of utility and cargo holds; all but Alpine include this feature.
If you feel you want to personalize your own machine, BRP offers a configurator to run through to create your dream ride. But, be warned, some features will end up costing you a tad extra, so bring that checkbook.
Sure, I could get into things like cylinder bore and stroke or even RPMs, but to do that for each machine would mean we'd be here until the cows come home. That's how packed full of goodies each 69 Ranger is.
Since winter is here, I thought it would be a good time to show off just what sort of toys can get you out of the house this and following winter seasons, and the Lynx 69 Ranger is one toy to consider.
track or trail you're using it on.
