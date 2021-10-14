Atlas Electric Snowmobile Unleashes 180 HP, With Instant Torque in All Conditions

A few years have passed since Montreal-based Taiga Motors was testing its first electric snowmobile, which was going to revolutionize winter powersports with emissions-free performance. Now, the Canadian company already reached more than 100 fleet pre-orders for its electric vehicles, worldwide, one of them being the powerful Atlas Crossover.
Back in 2018, the three co-founders of Taiga Motors were presenting their first electric snowmobile as being inspired by Tesla. Today, the company’s snowmobile range includes three models, in addition to its watersports model, the Orca boat. Atlas is the most powerful out of the three snowmobiles, ready to unleash 180 HP and to keep going strong for up to 87 miles (140 km).
Atlas Crossover’s remarkable force comes from its electric drivetrain, able to deliver 35% more power than 2-stroke engines. The result? A snowmobile that can get to 62 mph (100 kph) in under three seconds, with instant torque at any elevation and with any riding style, but with zero throttle lag.
The high-performance battery allows an entire day of fun on the snow, and it maintains performance even when temperatures drop severely. With DC fast charging, the battery can be replenished up to 80% in just 20 minutes. Plus, Taiga’s electric snowmobiles feature adaptive regenerative braking, so that they can recover energy when decelerating.
The electric motor also means zero maintenance, not to mention that any potential issue can be diagnosed and dealt with remotely, via the company’s app. Atlas also features a HD display with GPS mapping and other features that allow you to plan your ride or save custom modes.
The electric “revolution” in powersports is not just about individual performance, but also about a wider, complex phenomenon of switching to sustainable alternatives.
The fact that Taiga has recently exceeded 100 fleet pre-orders is proof that businesses in the powersports industry are ready to make these changes, with a huge positive impact. For example, replacing 50 snowmobiles at a ski resort with an electric alternative, would equal to removing 2,000 cars off the road for one year, in terms of air quality.
