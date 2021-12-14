BRP Unleashes 2022 Lynx Rave Snowmobiles, Tuned To Keep You Flying Down Mountains

Ever heard of Lynx? Of course you have; you just probably know them by a different name, BRP. Yes, the same BRP that's been around since 1937, when Joseph-Armand Bombardier was granted a patent for what BRP calls "the first-ever vehicle that can travel on snow."
If you weren't aware of Lynx, this short article about the 2022 Rave should bring you up to date real quick. Now that you know whose behind Rave, time to dive in. And dive in is just what this snowmobile likes to do.
Right now, two different models are available for the 2022 Rave, and since both are quite similar, I'll stick to the features that BRP has in store for both.
If you end up on the manufacturer's website after this article, one of the first things BRP mentions is the "third-generation" rear suspension. It's where BRP supplies a newly redesigned system made to offer controlled weight transfer, better sensitivity, and above all, comfort. What does this even mean? Well, as best as I can say, it's that you'll find a KYB 46 HLCR Kashima center shock, and the same shock is used at the rear too.
the stability Rave brings is due to the new front suspension. With a ski stance of 1,097 mm (43.2 in), this time supported with two KYB 40 HLCR Kashima shocks, the front should be set to absorb whatever you throw at it. Add Blade XC+ skis to both models, and you're set. These skis are also narrower and lighter than their predecessors, helping bring added control.
To help you maneuver this machine easily and efficiently, BRP designed Rave with a Radien frame. This frame brings optimal weight distribution and is defined by a narrow feel to keep riders in control, helping throw this sucker around.
As far as the powerhouse behind Rave, each model is equipped with a 600R E-TEC liquid-cooled engine running on two cylinders. With a 599.4 cc displacement, the electronic direct injection is going to make quick use of your 37-liter (9.8-gallon) gas tank. However, the RE model does include an optional 849 cc engine with additional booster injectors. That's the one I want.
Finally, all that power is then transferred into a track. BRP throws on a 3,487 mm (137.3 in) long Cobra track for RE and a 3,269 mm (128.7 in) long track for Enduro. A 41 mm (1.61 in) profile height for both mobiles is included. 281 mm (11.1 in) is the allotted track width for both snowmobiles.
Now, try and remember that Lynx is a brand steeped in heritage and ability. Over the years, this brand has become known for its ability to keep up in all sorts of trial and winter sports competitions.
With all that said, you can understand why I've chosen the cover photo that I did. All I can say now is that if you ever get onto one of these machines, you'd better know what you're doing, as the 2022 Rave is a serious trinket.
As for the question on everyone's mind, how much will this cost? Well, that all depends on how much you pimp out your Rave and who your dealer might be, but you can expect to pay around 17,500 USD (15,513 EUR at current exchange rates) for a basic RE with the 850 engine. Did someone say Christmas gift?
If you weren't aware of Lynx, this short article about the 2022 Rave should bring you up to date real quick. Now that you know whose behind Rave, time to dive in. And dive in is just what this snowmobile likes to do.
Right now, two different models are available for the 2022 Rave, and since both are quite similar, I'll stick to the features that BRP has in store for both.
If you end up on the manufacturer's website after this article, one of the first things BRP mentions is the "third-generation" rear suspension. It's where BRP supplies a newly redesigned system made to offer controlled weight transfer, better sensitivity, and above all, comfort. What does this even mean? Well, as best as I can say, it's that you'll find a KYB 46 HLCR Kashima center shock, and the same shock is used at the rear too.
the stability Rave brings is due to the new front suspension. With a ski stance of 1,097 mm (43.2 in), this time supported with two KYB 40 HLCR Kashima shocks, the front should be set to absorb whatever you throw at it. Add Blade XC+ skis to both models, and you're set. These skis are also narrower and lighter than their predecessors, helping bring added control.
To help you maneuver this machine easily and efficiently, BRP designed Rave with a Radien frame. This frame brings optimal weight distribution and is defined by a narrow feel to keep riders in control, helping throw this sucker around.
As far as the powerhouse behind Rave, each model is equipped with a 600R E-TEC liquid-cooled engine running on two cylinders. With a 599.4 cc displacement, the electronic direct injection is going to make quick use of your 37-liter (9.8-gallon) gas tank. However, the RE model does include an optional 849 cc engine with additional booster injectors. That's the one I want.
Finally, all that power is then transferred into a track. BRP throws on a 3,487 mm (137.3 in) long Cobra track for RE and a 3,269 mm (128.7 in) long track for Enduro. A 41 mm (1.61 in) profile height for both mobiles is included. 281 mm (11.1 in) is the allotted track width for both snowmobiles.
Now, try and remember that Lynx is a brand steeped in heritage and ability. Over the years, this brand has become known for its ability to keep up in all sorts of trial and winter sports competitions.
With all that said, you can understand why I've chosen the cover photo that I did. All I can say now is that if you ever get onto one of these machines, you'd better know what you're doing, as the 2022 Rave is a serious trinket.
As for the question on everyone's mind, how much will this cost? Well, that all depends on how much you pimp out your Rave and who your dealer might be, but you can expect to pay around 17,500 USD (15,513 EUR at current exchange rates) for a basic RE with the 850 engine. Did someone say Christmas gift?