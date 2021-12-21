Unexpected CarPlay Change in the Latest Update Is Likely a Feature, Not a Bug

The most recent iOS update released by Apple earlier this month indeed comes with additional polishing for CarPlay, but as it turns out, there’s also a little something the Cupertino-based tech giant has somehow forgotten to mention.
It’s all related to the Now Playing screen that users have until now been provided with when connecting their iPhones to the head units in their cars to launch CarPlay.
After the update to iOS 15.2, CarPlay has somehow decided to launch the Library View instead of the Now Playing screen, and of course, users now need to manually bring this interface to focus every time.
There’s nothing that seems to bring the old behavior back, so CarPlay just stopped defaulting to the Now Playing interface after the update to iOS 15.2.
At this point, it’s still not clear if this is just a glitch or the intended behavior, but given Apple hasn’t said a single word about it, we should just hope the whole thing would be reverted in a future update.
Unfortunately, it looks like we just shouldn’t hold our breaths for a new iOS update. Apple has already started beta-testing iOS 15.3, but the public release still wouldn’t take place earlier than late January.
And as we already reported, this isn’t the only CarPlay thing that Apple should spend more time refining. Some apps, including very popular names like Google Maps and Waze, freeze in the middle of the drive for no clear reason, therefore no longer providing users with navigation guidance.
This problem showed up after users updated their devices to iOS 15.2, and upon further investigation, it’s believed the operating system is now suspending these apps at random times. Force-closing the apps and restarting them on CarPlay sometimes bring things back to normal, but of course, this isn’t a very convenient workaround that you can turn to while driving.
