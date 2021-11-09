The 2022 Ski-Doo Summit Rides to the Top, With a Roaring Turbocharged Engine

BRP is a well-known name in the world of recreational products, from pontoons to ATVs. While the Sea-Doo boats made this summer a lot more fun, it’s time for the Ski-Doo snowmobiles to turn this winter into a thrilling adventure. As part of the 2022 snowmobile lineup, the new Ski-Doo Summit was designed for the bold deep snow riders.
Summit’s capabilities can be summarized in just a few words: it can push harder, last longer, and reach further than before. The main novelty of the 2022 versions is the Rotax 850 E-TEC Turbo, introduced as “the first 2-stroke turbo ever produced straight from the factory.” This translates to the full use of 165 HP up to 8,000 feet (2,400 meters), continuing with a 40 HP advantage on the way to the top. All the models in the Summit range are powered by a Rotax two-stroke engine, and even those without the turbocharged version still deliver impressive power, acceleration, and instant response.
The new Summit was also designed to conserve the rider’s energy as much as possible on the way to the top. The one-piece polypropylene hood is light and airy, thanks to the upgraded ventilation that disperses heat and reduces the noise. The seat, springs, and ski spindle were also designed to bring down the overall weight for better maneuverability in deep snow.
Another interesting feature of the 2022 Summit is the E-TEC Shot starter, a push-button starting technology that, according to the manufacturer, drops almost 20 lbs (9 kg), compared to conventional electric start. After the initial start, the engine charges an ultracapacitor. The following starts, by pushing the Shot button on the handlebar, use the energy stored in the ultracapacitor to turn the magneto (electric generator) into a motor that rotates the flywheel and starts the engine.
The new Summit is also equipped with a shorter snow evacuation tunnel, for better maneuverability in powder-like snow, and durable shocks that can handle challenging terrain.
From an entry-level version to a premium package, the 2022 Summit range for deep snow riding is made for those who want to conquer the top with remarkable agility, easy handling, and winning endurance.
