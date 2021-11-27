Kourtney Kardashian and Her Kids Enjoy Snow with Ski-Doo and Polaris Snowmobiles

You might know that there’s no end the Kardashian family wouldn’t go to for the perfect vacation, which has to be perfectly Instagrammable at the same time. Kourtney Kardashian and her kids hit the slope and enjoyed snow riding Ski-Doo and Polaris snowmobiles.
After Thanksgiving, Kourtney Kardashian and her family took it to the slopes, and the media personality captioned the full set “I love the snow.”
Her post includes pictures of her and her children, sons Mason Dash, Reign Aston, and daughter Penelope Scotland, whom she shares with her ex, Scott Disick.
The happy family had a blast in the snow, and they had fun on quite a lot of fun vehicles. The Kardashians never shy away from spending some money when it comes to having fun, and Kourtney and her children posed while on different snowmobiles. Travis Barker, her fiancé, didn’t seem to have attended this little getaway, as they recently also enjoyed a beach holiday in Cabo, Mexico.
In one of the pictures, Kourtney and Reign drove on a Ski-Doo snowmobile. The model in question is a 2016 Ski-Doo Grand Touring Sport 600 ACE E.S. Powered by a 4-stroke Rotax 600 ACE engine, with two seats, it reaches a top speed of 90-100 mph (145-161 mph).
In the same set, the media personality shared a video of her youngest, Reign, as he enjoyed the snow riding a 2019 Polaris Indy 120 snowmobile. The little one had a great handle on the vehicle, and he was adorable with his little ski helmet. The brand promotes the Indy as the “perfect first snowmobile for youth riders,” and it looks like Reign agrees with that. It comes with a 120-cc engine, safety tether, and adjustable throttle. Its top speed is electrically limited at 50 mph (80 mph).
Besides these snowmobiles, Kourtney and her children also tried skiing and smiled at the camera. It sure looks like a fun family holiday.
