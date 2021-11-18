Travis Barker Gets a 1987 Buick GNX for His Birthday Because Kourtney Kardashian Rocks

They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. But if that man is like Travis Barker, a passionate car collector with enough money of his own to buy whatever he wants, the way is an iconic car.
What do you get the person who has everything, including enough money to buy the things he doesn’t have yet? This must’ve been the question on reality star Kourtney Kardashian’s mind as she was shopping for birthday presents for her fiance, rocker Travis Barker. Fortunately, her choice is an impeccable one.
That’s because she settled for a 1987 Buick GNX, one of the 547 made for the model-year and, presumably, one in excellent condition. Travis has a well-documented soft spot for classics of all eras, and this ‘80s muscle car icon sat just fine with him. He’s making sure everyone knows about what a lucky man he is.
“When your dream girl gets you your dream car,” he posted on Instagram, in the caption to a series of gorgeous black and white photos showing off the car. Well, in reality, they don’t as much show the car as they tease it in all its black, menacing glory. It’s not for nothing that they called this limited-edition “Darth Vader’s car” when it came out.
As far as car dreams go, Travis’ is pretty cool. The Buick Grand National Experiment was a beast of a machine, and it’s currently enjoying soaring popularity as more low-mileage examples are emerging on the used vehicle market. The most expensive GNX sold at auction last June for a whopping $275,000.
With modifications by Linamar Corporation’s McLaren Performance Technologies and ASC (American Specialty Cars), the GNX was rated at 276 hp (206 kW) at 4,400 rpm and 360 lb-ft (488 Nm) of torque available at 3,000 rpm. Legend has it that the figures were intentionally understated and that the accurate ones were 300 hp (224 kW) and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque.
Regardless, the GNX was one of the quickest and most remarkable cars of its time. When shopping for a car enthusiast with a soft spot for classics, it’s an amazing choice. Kourtney Kardashian understood the assignment.
That’s because she settled for a 1987 Buick GNX, one of the 547 made for the model-year and, presumably, one in excellent condition. Travis has a well-documented soft spot for classics of all eras, and this ‘80s muscle car icon sat just fine with him. He’s making sure everyone knows about what a lucky man he is.
“When your dream girl gets you your dream car,” he posted on Instagram, in the caption to a series of gorgeous black and white photos showing off the car. Well, in reality, they don’t as much show the car as they tease it in all its black, menacing glory. It’s not for nothing that they called this limited-edition “Darth Vader’s car” when it came out.
As far as car dreams go, Travis’ is pretty cool. The Buick Grand National Experiment was a beast of a machine, and it’s currently enjoying soaring popularity as more low-mileage examples are emerging on the used vehicle market. The most expensive GNX sold at auction last June for a whopping $275,000.
With modifications by Linamar Corporation’s McLaren Performance Technologies and ASC (American Specialty Cars), the GNX was rated at 276 hp (206 kW) at 4,400 rpm and 360 lb-ft (488 Nm) of torque available at 3,000 rpm. Legend has it that the figures were intentionally understated and that the accurate ones were 300 hp (224 kW) and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque.
Regardless, the GNX was one of the quickest and most remarkable cars of its time. When shopping for a car enthusiast with a soft spot for classics, it’s an amazing choice. Kourtney Kardashian understood the assignment.