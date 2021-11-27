Sam Asghari Flaunts Ford Mustang on a Ride, Denies Having a “Car Collection”

Britney Spears’ fiancé, actor Sam Asghari, has recently purchased a vintage Ford Mustang, and he’s showing it on social media as much as he can. But he denies having a “car collection,” jokes he had to sell cryptocurrency to get it.
In a new video posted on his Instagram account, Sam Asghari is flaunting his gorgeous new addition, a 1965 Ford Mustang. The model and actor purchased the classic early this month and didn't miss an opportunity to show it off. Why would he?
After sharing how proud he was of his green Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, Asghari is now completely in love with the American classic.
The new post shares that the purchase is actually an ode to American culture. The Israeli-born has found a career and a fiancé, famous pop singer Britney Spears, and his acting career is about to kick off. He wrote: “This country has given me everything I have so I figured to go classic American ???????? #musclecar #workhard #65mustang”
After sharing the video of himself starting and driving away in the car, a fan suggested contacting him if he wants "to add a 1966 retractable hardtop Mustang to his collection". To which, Asghari replied: “I don’t have a collection. Had to sell a few crypto just to get this one.”
He added the interaction to his Instagram Stories, noting once again that “I don’t have a car collection, and I’m not a crypto expert.”
In another recent Instagram Story, he shared a video of himself bobbing his head to the music and switching the camera to the dashboard of the car, one hand on the steering wheel, with the open road ahead of him. And he couldn't look prouder.
So far, Britney Spears hasn’t driven the car, although their dog loves it. But I, for one, would like to see her take it out for a ride, and have Asghari document it all.
