You Could Win a $105K Dodge, As Travis Barker Is Giving Back to His Fans

Travis Barker hopped on the giveaway train and teamed up with Dodge for this occasion. This means that a lucky fan could end up winning a car worth up to $105K, which might just be one of the best Christmas gifts ever.
Early this month, the Dodge brand has decided to do a good deed and announced Operation 25//8. This gives fans an opportunity to win one of 25 Dodge dream cars put up for the giveaway over the course of eight weeks. And Barker hopped on board.
The 46-year-old musician recently celebrated his birthday and received a wonderful gift from his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian. She gifted him a 1987 Buick GNX, which he described as his “dream car.”
So, he wants to make his fans feel the same thrill of getting their own dream vehicle, with the help of Dodge.
He wrote next to a picture of himself, casually sitting in a red Dodge: “I have the greatest fans in the world who always go above and beyond. When everyone is 24/7, you are 25//8. Dodge is helping me give back to you – the 25//8 – by giving away a dream car worth up to $105K.”
It might just be the best time to get to own one of Dodge’s dream cars with a combustion engine, because the company plans on going all-electric in the future. Dodge announced they would be killing the Hellcat line in 2023, so you have two more years to get one of those.
Among other brand ambassadors for the giveaway are Jay Leno, Supercar Blondie, Bill Goldberg, David Hoffman, Gas Monkey Garage’s Richard Rawlings, and more.
Travis Barker also just shared how proud he was of his daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, for flying with him to Cabo for his birthday. The Blink-182 drummer had been involved in a plane crash in 2008 and had been avoiding planes for 13 years. He recently flew again this year, with his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian.
Now he gets to enjoy both planes and vintage cars, all thanks to his fiancée.
