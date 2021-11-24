autoevolution
900-HP Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Wears Pitch Black Better Than Vin Diesel’s Riddick

24 Nov 2021, 15:10 UTC ·
Let’s face it, if you’re going to buy a used Charger, you might as well go for a facelifted seventh-generation model, because it has the most modern design and the best performance. In other words, it stands head and shoulders above the sixth-gen car, which dates back to the mid-2000s.
The one we found here on Cars & Bids is a 2015 SRT Hellcat model, 2015 being the first facelift year. It does have some mileage on it (65,900 miles), and some wear (a few chips and scratches), but what caught our attention was the phrase ‘Extensive Modification’ used to describe the ad.

Aside from having $5,680’s worth of optional extras, this car also packs a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 unit which is currently rated at 755 horsepower - at the wheels, mind you. Put that in the spin cycle and you get roughly 900 hp at the crank, which is a very healthy figure for a sedan this size.

In order to get there, the car underwent the following modifications: Power Control Module and Transmission Control Module tunes, OEM Demon fuel injectors, GripTec 2.85-inch upper pulley, crankshaft pinning kit, JLT 3.0 oil separator, BWoody Performance cold air intake with green filter and dry shield, and a Per4mance rear differential brace.

It also has improved stopping power thanks to the DBA 5000 series 2-piece front rotors and the PowerStop Z26 brake pads.

In terms of visuals, this Charger Hellcat is wearing 22-inch XO wheels, a Wickerbill two-piece rear spoiler, Duraflex hood, an aftermarket roof spoiler, custom daytime running lights (with Bluetooth controller) and a Vicrez Carbon Fiber steering wheel with an LED dash display and red carbon fiber inserts.

As for convenience features, we count the 8-way power-adjustable laguna leather ventilated front seats, 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, power sunroof, automatic dual-zone climate control and an 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system. More than fair by 2015 standards and decent enough for 2021.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
