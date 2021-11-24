Offset Doesn't Approve of the Idea That Dodge Kills the Hellcat in Two Years

There will be no more Dodge Hellcats in the future, and the days of the model are numbered. But rapper Offset doesn’t approve of the change and made it all clear on social media.
The future of muscle cars is all electric, and Dodge is hopping on that bandwagon in time. The CEO Tim Kuniskis recently revealed the Hellcat’s days are numbered and revealed what's coming for the brand.
He made the announcement during the 2021 LA Auto Show and talked about Hellcats, as well as what we can expect from future Dodge muscle cars.
“I will have this car, this platform, this powertrain as we know it through the end of ‘23. There’s two more years to buy a Hellcat, then it’s history.”
The news reached rapper Offset’s ears (or eyes, better said), as well, and the rapper is not happy about it. Sharing a title announcing the discontinuation of the model on his Instagram Story, he wrote: “SMH what electric, come on now! No!”
Why is he so upset though? The rapper has his own history with the brand.
Fans of the Migos group might remember that, in 2018, he totally crashed his Dodge Challenger Hellcat SRT. The rapper was involved in an accident, in which he wasn’t hurt, but we can't say the same thing about his car. You can check out the pictures of the aftermath in our gallery.
But the future doesn’t sound bad at all. From what we know so far, EV supercars are faster, and the change from petrol to electric doesn’t take out the horsepower. Just the opposite, of course.
And times are constantly changing, and EVs are definitely greener, although they do come with some impact on the environment. But that’s already a topic for some other time.
When it comes to Offset, there’s no record showing him buying another Dodge Hellcat after his crash. But he has two more years to get another one if he wants to.
